Bengals Hosting Free Agent Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

CINCINNATI — The Bengals know they need upgrade their offensive line play next season. While they haven't signed anyone in free agency yet, they have their eyes former Vikings and Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

The 32-year-old will visit the Bengals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Reiff was released by the Vikings earlier this month.

He allowed one sack in 15 starts last season according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a 71.4 overall grade from PFF and excelled in pass protection.

Reiff lined up at left tackle for Minnesota, but would likely play right tackle in Cincinnati.

This would be a big step toward keeping star quarterback Joe Burrow protected in 2021.

