Bengals Hosting Free Agent Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bengals know they need upgrade their offensive line play next season. While they haven't signed anyone in free agency yet, they have their eyes former Vikings and Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff.
The 32-year-old will visit the Bengals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Reiff was released by the Vikings earlier this month.
He allowed one sack in 15 starts last season according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a 71.4 overall grade from PFF and excelled in pass protection.
Reiff lined up at left tackle for Minnesota, but would likely play right tackle in Cincinnati.
This would be a big step toward keeping star quarterback Joe Burrow protected in 2021.
For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency
Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals