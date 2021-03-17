Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal, 49ers Bolster O-Line With Two Pro Bowlers
The NFL's biggest free agent has made a decision.
Trent Williams agreed to terms with the 49ers on early Wednesday morning. The eight-time Pro Bowler will sign a record-setting six-year, $138.06 million deal with $55.1 guaranteed. The contract comes with a $30.1 million signing bonus according to his agency Elite Loyalty Sports.
The NFL’s new highest-paid offensive lineman is staying in San Francisco and he'll have some help.
Former Browns and Falcons center Alex Mack is also signing with the 49ers. Mack played for Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and Atlanta. Now the duo will reunite in the Bay area.
With Williams off the board, the top free agent tackles are Russell Okung and Alejandro Villanueva
