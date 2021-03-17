Bengals Make Offer to Star Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

Golladay is considered the best wide receiver on the market

On the same day that former Bengals star A.J. Green agreed to terms with the Cardinals, the organization has its' eyes on the top free agent wide receiver.

Cincinnati is hoping to land Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. They've officially made him an offer according to ESPN's Diana Russini.

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was in Detroit when Golladay was a rookie. The Bengals offered Golladay a one-year prove-it deal according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The 27-year-old has a visit planned with the New York Giants, who are also interested in the Pro Bowler.

Golladay appeared in just five games for the Lions last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19.

Golladay led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2019. He averaged 18.3 yards-per-catch and would give Joe Burrow a true deep threat.

At 6-4, 214 pounds, Golladay has the size and catch radius to win in contested catch situations.

A trio of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Golladay would give the Bengals one of the best, most physical wide receiver units in the NFL.

If Cincinnati wants to sign Golladay, then they need to try to get a deal done as soon as possible.

Taking a one-year deal with a team like the Bengals could make sense for him. It would allow Golladay to show he can stay healthy, post big numbers with Burrow and test the market again when the salary cap is much higher in 2022.

We'll keep you updated on this story.

