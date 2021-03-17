NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals Make Offer to Star Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

Golladay is considered the best wide receiver on the market
Author:
Updated:
Original:

On the same day that former Bengals star A.J. Green agreed to terms with the Cardinals, the organization has its' eyes on the top free agent wide receiver. 

Cincinnati is hoping to land Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. They've officially made him an offer according to ESPN's Diana Russini. 

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was in Detroit when Golladay was a rookie. The Bengals offered Golladay a one-year prove-it deal according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. 

The 27-year-old has a visit planned with the New York Giants, who are also interested in the Pro Bowler.  

Golladay appeared in just five games for the Lions last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19.

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

Golladay led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2019. He averaged 18.3 yards-per-catch and would give Joe Burrow a true deep threat. 

At 6-4, 214 pounds, Golladay has the size and catch radius to win in contested catch situations. 

A trio of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Golladay would give the Bengals one of the best, most physical wide receiver units in the NFL.

If Cincinnati wants to sign Golladay, then they need to try to get a deal done as soon as possible. 

Taking a one-year deal with a team like the Bengals could make sense for him. It would allow Golladay to show he can stay healthy, post big numbers with Burrow and test the market again when the salary cap is much higher in 2022. 

We'll keep you updated on this story. 

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Offer to Star Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

Sep 30, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) celebrates with running back Mark Walton (32) after making the game-winning touchdown catch as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (20) and cornerback Brian Poole (34) look on in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Bengals Release Tribute Video Honoring A.J. Green

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) prepares to block Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Would Bengals Be Willing to Trade for Raiders Guard Gabe Jackson?

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Trading For Pro Bowl Center Just Hours After Landing A.J. Green

Dec 2, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career With the Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs down field with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
News

A.J. Green Closing in on Deal With New Team

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for an open receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors Heating Up, Multiple Dark Horse Suitors Emerging

cornerback Mike Hilton
GM Report

Scouting Report: A Closer Look at New Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton