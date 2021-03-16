NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals Loading Up On Defense, Agree to Terms With Cornerback Mike Hilton

Cincinnati is boosting its' defense
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are loading up on defense. Cincinnati has agreed to terms with former Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The news comes just hours after they brought in former Cowboys corner Chidobe Awuzie

Hilton signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2016. He made the Steelers' 53-man roster a year later and never looked back.

Hilton had 51 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, three interceptions and eight passes defensed in 12 games last season. He'll replace Mackensie Alexander as the Bengals starting nickel corner.

"Hilton is one of those players this past season that opposing teams always mentioned his name to me as a great player on defense," ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted. "A great blitzer. Many coaches sang his praises."

Adam Schefter is reporting that Hilton received a four-year deal. 

All three of Cincinnati's starting cornerbacks will be suiting up for the Bengals for the first time in 2021. Trae Waynes signed last season, but he missed all of 2020 with a torn pectoral muscle. Awuzie will start on the boundary and Hilton will man the slot.

The Bengals also agreed to terms with defensive end Trey Hendrickson on Monday night. For the second-straight offseason, they're investing in defense.  

Hilton's compensation hasn't been announced, but it's a nice addition to the Bengals' defense. Check out how he looks in Bengals' stripes below!

