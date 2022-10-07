Bengal Bets: Top Wagers in Bengals V. Ravens Sunday Night Football Clash

Right back to the well on Burrow's passing yards. A 131.1 passer rating with 941 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

That's what Joe Burrow did to Don “Wink”Martindale's defense in 2021, and the change to Mike Macdonald should cap a ceiling much lower than that. This is still Baltimore football though, and I can see Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins continuing their success against this defense.

Burrow has hit this over at a 58.3% rate since the start of last season and has gone 3-for-4 to his passing yards over in this campaign. The Ravens aren't the easiest matchup for QBs so far this season because of the turnover equation, but the yardage allowed is eye-popping.

No team has allowed more yards passing (1,261, 327.5 per game), and they are 31st in fantasy points allowed to QBs. Yes, Cover 2 shells are still all the rage around the Bengals despite less usage the last two weeks, but Baltimore still loves to blitz (27.6% blitz rate, 11th) and the Bengals patience can still pay off against those two-safety looks (Burrow 7-of-7, 83 yards against Cover 2 last week).

Baltimore has missed the second-most tackles in the league this season (30), and we all saw how Chase took advantage of those mistakes in the open field last year.

Get the ball to the outside weapons by any means necessary through the air, and the yards should follow.