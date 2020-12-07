A Breakdown of the Bengals Players That Participated in the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign
Did you see players throughout the NFL on Sunday wearing decorated cleats?
For the fifth-straight season, players have shown their passions beyond the game by representing a cause of their choice through their footwear. They had the opportunity to design and wear their own customized cleats during Week 13 as part of My Cause My Cleats.
My Cause My Cleats started in 2016. The player-led campaign created a platform for players to raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes during their games. A record number of more than 1,000 players participated. Players on teams who did not have Week 13 games will have the opportunity to participate in Week 14.
This year’s supported causes include:
- Social justice
- Youth
- Health & Wellness
- Cancer Awareness & Prevention
- Military
- Mental Health
- Anti-Bullying
- Food Security
- Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention
- Animal Cruelty
- Community Support
- Homelessness and Poverty Prevention
- Gun Violence Prevention
"My Cause My Cleats was created out of conversations with NFL players who wanted an opportunity to shed light on causes that mean the most to them," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Season after season I am inspired by the growing number of NFL players that participate in My Cause My Cleats and the causes they represent. Each player has a story to tell and we are grateful for the impact they make in the communities in which they live and work, and society in general."
All players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to the player’s respected cause. Fans have the opportunity to get their favorite player’s cleats for a great cause by participating!
Here are the Bengals’ players, both healthy and injured, who participated in My Cause My Cleats.
Hakeem Adeniji - Color of Change
Giovani Bernard - Bernard Family Foundation
Joe Burrow - Athens County Food Pantry / Foundation for Appalachian Ohio
Josh Bynes - Black Lives Matter
Mike Daniels - Be a Hero Not a Bully
Alex Erickson - The Erickson Foundation/Hodan Community Services
William Jackson, III - American Cancer Society
Fred Johnson - Cincinnati Center for Autism
Khalid Kareem - Ocean Conservancy
Darius Phillips - American Cancer Society
Winston Rose - American Cancer Society
Mike Thomas - The Breaking Boundaries Foundation
CJ Uzomah - Lutzie 43 Foundation
Jonah Williams - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Logan Wilson - Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation
