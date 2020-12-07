A Breakdown of the Bengals Players That Participated in the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Here's a look at how the campaign helps the community and what Bengals participated

Did you see players throughout the NFL on Sunday wearing decorated cleats?

For the fifth-straight season, players have shown their passions beyond the game by representing a cause of their choice through their footwear. They had the opportunity to design and wear their own customized cleats during Week 13 as part of My Cause My Cleats.

My Cause My Cleats started in 2016. The player-led campaign created a platform for players to raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes during their games. A record number of more than 1,000 players participated. Players on teams who did not have Week 13 games will have the opportunity to participate in Week 14.

This year’s supported causes include:

Social justice

Youth

Health & Wellness

Cancer Awareness & Prevention

Military

Mental Health

Anti-Bullying

Food Security

Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention

Animal Cruelty

Community Support

Homelessness and Poverty Prevention

Gun Violence Prevention

"My Cause My Cleats was created out of conversations with NFL players who wanted an opportunity to shed light on causes that mean the most to them," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Season after season I am inspired by the growing number of NFL players that participate in My Cause My Cleats and the causes they represent. Each player has a story to tell and we are grateful for the impact they make in the communities in which they live and work, and society in general."

All players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to the player’s respected cause. Fans have the opportunity to get their favorite player’s cleats for a great cause by participating!

Here are the Bengals’ players, both healthy and injured, who participated in My Cause My Cleats.

Hakeem Adeniji - Color of Change

Giovani Bernard - Bernard Family Foundation

Joe Burrow - Athens County Food Pantry / Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

Josh Bynes - Black Lives Matter

Mike Daniels - Be a Hero Not a Bully

Alex Erickson - The Erickson Foundation/Hodan Community Services

William Jackson, III - American Cancer Society

Fred Johnson - Cincinnati Center for Autism

Khalid Kareem - Ocean Conservancy

Darius Phillips - American Cancer Society

Winston Rose - American Cancer Society

Mike Thomas - The Breaking Boundaries Foundation

CJ Uzomah - Lutzie 43 Foundation

Jonah Williams - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Logan Wilson - Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation

To learn more about players’ causes throughout the NFL go here. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!