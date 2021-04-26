Offensive Line Breakdown: Here Are the Linemen the Bengals Could Select in Round 2 of the NFL Draft
If the Bengals select LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the Thursday's NFL Draft, then the focus will shift to the offensive line. Who can they get in round two?
Here are some of the best offensive lineman that could be available for the Bengals at pick 38:
Alex Leatherwood, T/G, Alabama
Leatherwood could possibly be the best option for Cincinnati in round two. With Riley Reiff expected to start at right tackle, Leatherwood is capable of playing guard for a year or two and moving back to tackle in the future. He’s an explosive and quick lineman with a good amount of upside. He has the potential to be the Bengals long term solution at right tackle.
Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Cosmi is less versatile than Leatherwood in terms of moving into the guard position, but is a very technically sound offensive tackle. He was a three-year starter at left tackle for Texas, and with Jonah Williams at left tackle, some moving around could be necessary. While he might not be the top option at 38, he would still be a nice pick should the options be limited.
Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State
As a small school option, Radunz could be a riskier pick than some of the others on this list. He could take longer to develop than others, but he’s a fine player with nice upside. He keeps his feet moving while engaged and his hand placement is pretty solid. His stellar performance at the Senior Bowl launched him into the round two conversation.
Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan
Mayfield is big, athletic and strong. He’s another player that could take longer to develop, but the upside is there. Ideally, Mayfield is capable of being an above average right tackle in the NFL. He is more of a reach than Leatherwood or Cosmi, but he’s on the long list of talented offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft.
Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
Davis is capable of starting at right guard his rookie year. He’s got good mobility and a solid amount of power when he blocks. Overall, Davis would be another good fit for the Bengals, who desperately need a guard.
Other Noteworthy Linemen That Could be in Play at No. 38: Landon Dickerson (Alabama), Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma) and Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame).
