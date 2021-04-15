Could Recently Released DT Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

Could Recently Released Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are busy preparing for the NFL Draft, which begins on April 29, but that shouldn't stop them from pursuing potential free agent additions—especially players that are suddenly released by their respective teams.
The Raiders parted ways with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on Thursday. The 25-year-old spent three seasons in Las Vegas after being taken in the fifth-round (140th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Hurst is exactly the type of addition the Bengals should hope to make at this stage of the offseason.
He's produced in each of his first three seasons, finishing with 76 tackles (eight for loss), eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 40 career games.
The Bengals have pursued multiple defensive tackles over the past month, including Sheldon Rankins and Jarran Reed. They signed with the Jets and the Chiefs, respectively.
Cincinnati did bring back veteran Mike Daniels, but that shouldn't stop them from kicking the tires on Hurst. He's dealt with some injuries, but when he's on the field, he's capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks.
With Geno Atkins no longer on the roster, adding another interior lineman that's capable of apply pressure is exactly what the Bengals should be looking for.
Some may think they should wait until the draft, but there aren't many quality interior pass rush options in this year's class.
Of course guys like Milton Williams are popular options, but what if he doesn't fall to the third round?
Adding Hurst would be a low-risk option that helps fill one of the many weaknesses on the Bengals' roster before the draft. Check out some of his highlights below.
