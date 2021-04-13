Key Stat Shows How Important Having Three Quality Starting Receivers are in Zac Taylor's Offense

CINCINNATI — There are some fans and analysts that don't believe wide receiver should be high on the Bengals' list of needs going into the draft. Those people are wrong.

With A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson on new teams, it's easy to see why Cincinnati will likely take two wide-outs in the NFL Draft later this month.

One of them could be LSU star Ja'Marr Chase. If the Bengals take him with the fifth pick, it would give them a fantastic trio that includes Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

ESPN analyst Mike Clay made a good point when it came to potentially drafting Chase with the fifth pick.

"If you're wondering why the Bengals (who have Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd) could draft a wide receiver at pick five, keep in mind that they had a third wide receiver on the field on 82% of their offensive plays in 2020 (second highest in the NFL)," Clay tweeted.

Right now Auden Tate and/or Mike Thomas would get those snaps.

In a draft that is much more shallow at receiver for what the Bengals are looking for—a starting "X" receiver—Chase would make a ton of sense.

They may ultimately take Penei Sewell, but the moment they do—wide receiver could leap offensive line as the biggest need on the roster.

Both Sewell and Chase would make life easier on Joe Burrow—and that should be the priority.

Don't let anyone downplay the need at receiver. Boyd and Higgins have the potential to be great, but Burrow needs at least one more starting option.

The Bengals have to draft multiple offensive linemen. They should also take at least two receivers.

They have eight total picks. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook