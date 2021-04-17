Ja'Marr Chase on Possible Reunion With Joe Burrow: 'If It Happens, It Happens'

CINCINNATI — Some believe the Bengals have made up their minds and are going to take Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old is considered the top wide receiver in this draft class. His strength, speed and toughness are three unique traits that help him stand out from the rest of the pack.

Chase was recently asked about potentially reuniting with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

“Me and him talked a while back. We didn’t talk any time recently," Chase said during an interview with NFL Network. "As of now a lot of teams hit me up. But for the most part me and him talked about it one time and that was it. We’re going to let it go from there. If it happens, it happens.”

Chase appears to be one of two realistic options at No. 5. Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is also in the running to be the fifth pick. Chase was more open about a potential reunion during LSU's pro day last month.

"I have talked to the Bengals. I don't know how many times I've talked to them though," Chase said. "I wouldn't mind going back with Joe. If we go back together we'll try to get back our chemistry and have some more fun."

Bengals fans will get their answer soon. The NFL Draft starts on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook