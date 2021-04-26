Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell? NFL Insider Gives Latest Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Debate

CINCINNATI — The 2021 NFL Draft is just three days away and most people expect the Bengals to take one of two players: Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell.

Both guys would make star quarterback Joe Burrow's life easier. Chase seems to be the favorite to be the fifth pick according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"The Bengals sent personnel chief Duke Tobin to LSU’s pro day, and coach Zac Taylor’s only pro days this year were at Florida and Oregon," Breer wrote. "I also know, for the team, part of the equation has been what might be available for them at No. 38 and No. 69—in other words, if Chase is the pick, then what linemen will be there later, and vice versa? And one other thing that’s interesting, and I’ve heard this from a few people, is how people at LSU seem confident that Chase is going fifth. Right now, I’d go with Chase being picked here, while reserving the right to change my mind."

Breer's official mock draft will come out later this week, but it sounds like the Bengals' thinking lines up with the people that believe they can get quality offensive linemen on day two of the draft.

It's also interesting to hear that people at LSU are confident that Chase is going at No. 5.

Related: A Breakdown of the OL Prospects That Could Be Available in Round Two

The Bengals have a tough decision on their hands and only a few more days to make it. The 2021 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

The Bengals' New Jersey Numbers Are Here!

Look: Bengals Win Total For 2021 Season Released

Bengals Players React to New Uniforms: "My Mind Was Blown"

Watch: Bengals Explain Key Details About New Uniforms

Joe Burrow Chimes in on Bengals' New Uniforms

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled

The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook