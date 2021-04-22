Seven-Round Mock Draft: Bengals Bolster Offense in Quest to Build Around Burrow

CINCINNATI — The 2021 NFL Draft is one week away and the Bengals have a tough decision on their hands.

Do they take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5?

All three players are available in this mock draft due to an unprecedented run on quarterbacks. It's a great position to be in, but it's also a tough decision.

Here's what I think the Bengals will do in the 2021 NFL Draft!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets (2-14) – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State



5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) – Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Bengals get their man. After months of debate, Cincinnati takes Chase with the fifth pick.

The coaches and scouts love him as a prospect. He's a strong, physical wide receiver that's willing to do the little things. He's a quality blocker, hard worker and he's going to walk in as the Bengals' top option on offense.

They desperately need a downfield threat. Someone that can take pressure off of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase can do that and so much more. His intelligence is another part of his game that most people don't talk about.

Joe Burrow praised Chase's football IQ earlier this week. Interestingly enough, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan described what the Bengals are looking for at the wide receiver position earlier this offseason.

"A guy that can stretch the field and push the field with his speed. Enough to where teams are at least concerned about it," Callahan said. "They don't have to be a 4.2 [40-yard dash] or anything like that, but just enough to be a concern for a defense that draws attention. We have smart receivers and we need more smart receivers. Guys that understand coverage, understand route recognition, understand conversions, understand that the quarterback is really smart and we work at his pace. You gotta be able to handle his brain and his tempo—the way that he wants to work. Be able to see things the way that he sees them—fast because that's what he expects."

There are plenty of other bread crumbs out there and they all lead to Chase being the pick at No. 5. The Bengals are hoping that taking a receiver in the top five works out just as well as it did 10 years ago with A.J. Green.

6. Miami Dolphins (10-6) – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

7. Detroit Lions (5-11) – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

9. Denver Broncos (5-11) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama



10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) – Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants (6-10) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

12. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

15. New England Patriots (7-9) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) – Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State



18. Miami Dolphins – Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa



19. Washington Football Team (7-9) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame



20. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota



21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech



22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

23. Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) – Trevon Moehrig, S, Missouri

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) – Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern



26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia



27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

29. Buffalo Bills (13-3) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State



30. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue



31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) – Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

38. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Adding Leatherwood in round two is a dream scenario for the Bengals. He has all of the physical traits necessary to play tackle in the future, but also has experience at guard. At 6-5, 312 pounds, Leatherwood has the size, arm length and frame to be a successful NFL player. Look for him to start at right guard in 2021.

The Bengals are banking on the former Alabama duo—Jonah Williams and Leatherwood—to protect Burrow for years to come.

69. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

If Williams makes it to round three the Bengals may sprint to the podium. He's an elite athlete and had a productive end to his college career in 2020.

Williams finished with 44 tackles (10 for loss), 4.5 sacks in 10 starts. Replacing Geno Atkins is much easier said than done, but adding a young player like Williams is a good start.

It's a shallow defensive tackle class, so there's a chance that he doesn't fall to the top of the third round.

111. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

Forsythe is a big, strong offensive tackle that excels in pass protection. He's a perfect developmental prospect for offensive line coach Frank Pollack. The Bengals won't ask him to start right away, but at 6-foot-8, 307 pounds, he'll certainly be capable of contributing if needed.

Scouts believe he has some things to work on, especially as a run blocker, but that's exactly why the Bengals brought Pollack back to Cincinnati. Adding a guy like Forsythe would be huge for the future of Cincinnati's offensive line.

149. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo

The Bengals desperately need to bolster their pass rush and after landing a defensive tackle in round three, they add an edge two rounds later.

Koonce had 64 tackles and 14 sacks in his final two seasons (2019-20) at Buffalo. He was a first-team all-conference selection both years. He could easily be the best edge rusher available at this stage of the draft.

190. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

The Bengals need speed and that's exactly what they're getting with Stevenson. He finished with 147 receptions for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns in 32 career games.

He has the ability to return kicks and is electric with the ball in his hands. Adding a speedster with upside in this stage of the draft is a no-brainer.

Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette could also be in play if he's still on the board.

202. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

With Giovani Bernard no longer in town, the Bengals need to find a backup running back of the future. Mitchell ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and the speed translates to the field. He's an elite athlete that might not be ready to contribute right away, but has the talent and ceiling to end up becoming a contributor.

235. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky

Bohanna is a big, strong nose tackle that could give the Bengals' some depth behind DJ Reader. At this stage of the draft it's about taking the best player available. It wouldn't be a shock to see the 6-foot-4, 327 pound defensive tackle get some playing time early in his career.

Pick By Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' Draft Haul

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

38. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

69. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

111. Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

149. Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo

190. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

202. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

235. Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

The Bengals' New Jersey Numbers Are Here!

Look: Bengals Win Total For 2021 Season Released

Bengals Players React to New Uniforms: "My Mind Was Blown"

Watch: Bengals Explain Key Details About New Uniforms

Joe Burrow Chimes in on Bengals' New Uniforms

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled

The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook