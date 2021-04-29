Report: Falcons Planning to Take Top Playmaker With No. 4 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have had their eyes on Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase for months. It looks like both premier prospects will be available when Cincinnati is on the clock with the fifth pick on Thursday night.

The draft essentially begins with the Falcons with the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers each expected to take quarterbacks with the first three selections.

Some have speculated that Atlanta could take a quarterback or trade down, but they're planning on staying put and taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

"We have been told that team owner Arthur Blank was pushing, early in the process, for the team to draft a quarterback, on the premise that teams don't often get to pick this high in a draft with so many good quarterback prospects," Fowler and Graziano wrote. "But new coach Arthur Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot would prefer to try to build a winning team in the short term around Matt Ryan, and Blank ultimately decided he wouldn't overrule the two guys he just hired to make these decisions for him." "So while obviously things could change if San Francisco pulls a surprise at No. 3 or if someone offers the Falcons a major haul to move up to No. 4, Atlanta is expected to stay put and take Pitts, whom some would tell you is the best player in the entire draft. With former first-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley in place, drafting Pitts could pave the way for a Julio Jones trade, though such a deal likely would have to wait until after June 1 for salary-cap reasons."

If the Falcons take Pitts, then the Bengals will get their shot at both Chase and Sewell.

It feels like Chase would be the pick in that scenario, but nothing is guaranteed.

We'll get our answer on Thursday night. The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.

