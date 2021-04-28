If Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Available at No. 5, Bengals May Trade Down

This is an interesting nugget about the Bengals' options at No. 5

CINCINNATI — It's safe to assume the Bengals would love to take LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the fifth pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

The debate about Chase and Sewell has gone back and forth for months, but is there a clear leader?

NFL reporter Malik Wright was the first to say the Bengals were taking Chase. Since then, other newscasters—both locally and nationally have heard similar things about the LSU wide receiver.

Joe Goodberry became the latest to declare Chase the clear leader in Cincinnati's draft room. He joined Jake Liscow and I on the most recent episode of the Locked on Bengals podcast.

"They absolutely love Ja'Marr Chase. He's gonna grade extremely high for them based on what they like, based on how they drafted receivers. I have no doubt in my mind they believe Chase is a blue chip once in a 5-10 span receiver. They're going to love him," Goodberry said. "Maybe he's above Penei Sewell and clearly. Maybe he's a tier above to the point where [the Bengals say] 'we've got no questions. We think he's got a high upside plus a safe floor. We think he fits.'"

What happens if the Falcons take the 21-year-old with the fourth pick or a team decides to leap frog the Bengals to take Chase? Goodberry believes the Bengals would try to trade down in that scenario.

"Maybe Sewell is in the next tier with a (Rashawn) Slater, with those other receivers and maybe that's when a trade could happen because Chase is not there. Now you're in the second tier. Now you have the opportunity to stay within that tier and go back to [picks] eight or nine for the right pick or the right compensation and still get a guy you want in that tier."

If the Bengals have similar grades on Rashawn Slater, Sewell and a few other players, then there's no not reason to trade down if Chase isn't available at No. 5.

For months we've debated about Sewell or Chase, but it feels like the Bengals have the LSU star firmly ahead in the race to be the fifth pick.

We'll get the answer on Thursday night. Listen to our entire conversation with Goodberry below.

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green

Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5

Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate

OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2

Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook