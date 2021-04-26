Sewell or Chase? Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for Bengals' Fifth Pick

Lapham is the best at predicting what the Bengals are going to do in the draft

CINCINNATI — The debate about who the Bengals should take with the fifth pick has been going on for months.

Some believe they should draft LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, while others say Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell would be the better selection.

Radio analyst Dave Lapham is famous for accurately predicting the Bengals first round pick over the years. From Kevin Zeitler to Tyler Eifert, he's been right much more than he's been wrong.

Lapham made his prediction on the latest Bengals Booth Podcast.

"I'm almost 50/50, I'll be honest with ya. I'm almost 50/50, but I am going to go Sewell," he said. "It's like 1 and 1a and I can almost reverse them [Chase and Sewell]. If you've got a chance to solidify your offensive line with a guy like him and if he starts out inside at guard so be it."

Lapham acknowledged the offensive line depth in this draft and understands why the Bengals may go the other way and take Chase at five.

"These guys are freakazoids athletically. The numbers that Chase put up 4.3's in the 40-yard dash, 11-foot broad jump, 41-inch vertical—I mean that's ridiculous," Lapham said. "When you watch him on tape he throws guys around. When guys are trying to get their hands on him he dismisses them."

After a few minutes of back and forth with Dan Hoard, Lapham jokingly jumped ship because of how close it is between Chase and Sewell.

"They did sign Riley Reiff. They still have guys that they can work and develop. They did sign Quinton Spain," Lapham said jokingly. "I'm going Chase. I could go Chase so easily."

At the end of the day, Lapham picked Sewell. He believes the Oregon lineman could come in and start at right guard in year one and eventually play tackle in the future.

Will both Chase and Sewell be available when the Bengals are on the clock at No. 5? Who will they take?

We'll get our answer on Thursday night. Listen to Lapham's entire conversation with Hoard below.

