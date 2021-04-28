Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final 2021 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The 2021 NFL Draft starts on Thursday night and the Bengals have a tough decision on their hands.

Will they take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase?

Without further ado, here's what I think the Bengals will do in the 2021 NFL Draft!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets (2-14) – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida



5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) – Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Bengals get their man. After months of debate, Cincinnati takes Chase with the fifth pick.

Cincinnati's coaches and scouts love him as a prospect. He's a strong, physical wide receiver that's willing to do the little things. He's a quality blocker, hard worker and he's going to walk in as the Bengals' top option on offense.

They desperately need a downfield threat. Someone that can take pressure off of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase can do that and so much more. His intelligence is another part of his game that most people don't talk about.

Joe Burrow praised Chase's football IQ last week. Interestingly enough, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan described what the Bengals are looking for at the wide receiver position earlier this offseason.

"A guy that can stretch the field and push the field with his speed. Enough to where teams are at least concerned about it," Callahan said. "They don't have to be a 4.2 [40-yard dash] or anything like that, but just enough to be a concern for a defense that draws attention. We have smart receivers and we need more smart receivers. Guys that understand coverage, understand route recognition, understand conversions, understand that the quarterback is really smart and we work at his pace. You gotta be able to handle his brain and his tempo—the way that he wants to work. Be able to see things the way that he sees them—fast because that's what he expects."

There are plenty of other bread crumbs out there and they all lead to Chase being the pick at No. 5. The Bengals are hoping that taking a receiver in the top five works out just as well as it did 10 years ago with A.J. Green.

Other Candidates: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon; Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

6. Miami Dolphins (10-6) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7. Detroit Lions (5-11) – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

9. Denver Broncos (5-11) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State



10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) – Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants (6-10) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

12. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

15. New England Patriots (7-9) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) – Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State



18. Miami Dolphins – Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa



19. Washington Football Team (7-9) – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

20. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota



21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern



22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

23. Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) – Trevon Moehrig, S, Missouri

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC



26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

29. Buffalo Bills (13-3) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State



30. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina



31. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

38. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Adding Leatherwood in round two is a dream scenario for the Bengals. He has all of the physical traits necessary to play tackle in the future, but also has experience at guard. At 6-5, 312 pounds, Leatherwood has the size, arm length and frame to be a successful NFL player. Look for him to start at right guard in 2021.

The Bengals are banking on the former Alabama duo—Jonah Williams and Leatherwood—to protect Burrow for years to come.

Other Candidates: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State; Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame; Carlos Basham, Edge, Wake Forest.

69. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

If Williams makes it to round three the Bengals may sprint to the podium. He's an elite athlete and had a productive end to his college career in 2020.

Williams finished with 44 tackles (10 for loss), 4.5 sacks in 10 starts. Replacing Geno Atkins is much easier said than done, but adding a young player like Williams is a good start.

His has an edge over Alim McNeil, Jay Tufele and the rest of the defensive tackles that could go off the board in round three.

Other Candidates: Alim McNeil, DT, North Carolina State; Payton Turner, DE, Houston; Walker Little, OT, Stanford; Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson.

111. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia

Cleveland was a four-year starter at Georgia. He has good size and power. He should be able to be a day one starter if the Bengals need him to step in at guard.

Cleveland spent most of his time on the right side in college, but there's no reason why he couldn't make the transition if needed. Adding him at this stage of the draft is a no-brainer for the Bengals, who desperately need an infusion of young talent in their offensive line room.

Other Candidates: Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame; Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida; Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh.

149. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo

The Bengals desperately need to bolster their pass rush and after landing a defensive tackle in round three, they add an edge two rounds later.

Koonce had 64 tackles and 14 sacks in his final two seasons (2019-20) at Buffalo. He was a first-team all-conference selection both years. He could easily be the best edge rusher available at this stage of the draft.

Other Candidates: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State; Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina; William Bradley-King, DE, Baylor.

190. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

The Bengals need speed and that's exactly what they're getting with Stevenson. He finished with 147 receptions for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns in 32 career games.

He has the ability to return kicks and is electric with the ball in his hands. Adding a speedster with upside in this stage of the draft is a no-brainer.

Other Candidates: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa; Jose Borregales, K, Miami; Chris Evans, RB, Michigan.

202. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Evan McPherson, K, Florida

The Bengals need a kicker and McPherson made 85% of his career field goal attempts. He has a powerful leg, but did miss four of his last 12 tries at Florida. Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons should be able to correct the issue that caused him to struggle some at the end of his college career.

Other Candidates: Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana; Sadarius Hutcherson, G, South Carolina.

235. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

With Giovani Bernard no longer in town, the Bengals need to find a backup running back of the future. Mitchell ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and the speed translates to the field. He's an elite athlete that might not be ready to contribute right away, but has the talent and ceiling to end up becoming a contributor.

Other Candidates: Deommodore Lenoir, NCB, Oregon; Landon Young, OT, Kentucky.

Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' Draft Haul

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

38. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

69. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

111. Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia

149. Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo

190. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

202. Evan McPherson, K, Florida

235. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

