Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final 2021 Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2021 NFL Draft starts on Thursday night and the Bengals have a tough decision on their hands.
Will they take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase?
Without further ado, here's what I think the Bengals will do in the 2021 NFL Draft!
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets (2-14) – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) – Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
The Bengals get their man. After months of debate, Cincinnati takes Chase with the fifth pick.
Cincinnati's coaches and scouts love him as a prospect. He's a strong, physical wide receiver that's willing to do the little things. He's a quality blocker, hard worker and he's going to walk in as the Bengals' top option on offense.
They desperately need a downfield threat. Someone that can take pressure off of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase can do that and so much more. His intelligence is another part of his game that most people don't talk about.
Joe Burrow praised Chase's football IQ last week. Interestingly enough, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan described what the Bengals are looking for at the wide receiver position earlier this offseason.
"A guy that can stretch the field and push the field with his speed. Enough to where teams are at least concerned about it," Callahan said. "They don't have to be a 4.2 [40-yard dash] or anything like that, but just enough to be a concern for a defense that draws attention. We have smart receivers and we need more smart receivers. Guys that understand coverage, understand route recognition, understand conversions, understand that the quarterback is really smart and we work at his pace. You gotta be able to handle his brain and his tempo—the way that he wants to work. Be able to see things the way that he sees them—fast because that's what he expects."
There are plenty of other bread crumbs out there and they all lead to Chase being the pick at No. 5. The Bengals are hoping that taking a receiver in the top five works out just as well as it did 10 years ago with A.J. Green.
Other Candidates: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon; Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
6. Miami Dolphins (10-6) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions (5-11) – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
9. Denver Broncos (5-11) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) – Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama
11. New York Giants (6-10) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
12. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
15. New England Patriots (7-9) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) – Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State
18. Miami Dolphins – Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa
19. Washington Football Team (7-9) – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
20. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
23. Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) – Trevon Moehrig, S, Missouri
24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame
27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
29. Buffalo Bills (13-3) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
30. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
31. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
38. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
Adding Leatherwood in round two is a dream scenario for the Bengals. He has all of the physical traits necessary to play tackle in the future, but also has experience at guard. At 6-5, 312 pounds, Leatherwood has the size, arm length and frame to be a successful NFL player. Look for him to start at right guard in 2021.
The Bengals are banking on the former Alabama duo—Jonah Williams and Leatherwood—to protect Burrow for years to come.
Other Candidates: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State; Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame; Carlos Basham, Edge, Wake Forest.
69. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
If Williams makes it to round three the Bengals may sprint to the podium. He's an elite athlete and had a productive end to his college career in 2020.
Williams finished with 44 tackles (10 for loss), 4.5 sacks in 10 starts. Replacing Geno Atkins is much easier said than done, but adding a young player like Williams is a good start.
His has an edge over Alim McNeil, Jay Tufele and the rest of the defensive tackles that could go off the board in round three.
Other Candidates: Alim McNeil, DT, North Carolina State; Payton Turner, DE, Houston; Walker Little, OT, Stanford; Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson.
111. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia
Cleveland was a four-year starter at Georgia. He has good size and power. He should be able to be a day one starter if the Bengals need him to step in at guard.
Cleveland spent most of his time on the right side in college, but there's no reason why he couldn't make the transition if needed. Adding him at this stage of the draft is a no-brainer for the Bengals, who desperately need an infusion of young talent in their offensive line room.
Other Candidates: Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame; Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida; Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh.
149. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo
The Bengals desperately need to bolster their pass rush and after landing a defensive tackle in round three, they add an edge two rounds later.
Koonce had 64 tackles and 14 sacks in his final two seasons (2019-20) at Buffalo. He was a first-team all-conference selection both years. He could easily be the best edge rusher available at this stage of the draft.
Other Candidates: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State; Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina; William Bradley-King, DE, Baylor.
190. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
The Bengals need speed and that's exactly what they're getting with Stevenson. He finished with 147 receptions for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns in 32 career games.
He has the ability to return kicks and is electric with the ball in his hands. Adding a speedster with upside in this stage of the draft is a no-brainer.
Other Candidates: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa; Jose Borregales, K, Miami; Chris Evans, RB, Michigan.
202. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Evan McPherson, K, Florida
The Bengals need a kicker and McPherson made 85% of his career field goal attempts. He has a powerful leg, but did miss four of his last 12 tries at Florida. Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons should be able to correct the issue that caused him to struggle some at the end of his college career.
Other Candidates: Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana; Sadarius Hutcherson, G, South Carolina.
235. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
With Giovani Bernard no longer in town, the Bengals need to find a backup running back of the future. Mitchell ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and the speed translates to the field. He's an elite athlete that might not be ready to contribute right away, but has the talent and ceiling to end up becoming a contributor.
Other Candidates: Deommodore Lenoir, NCB, Oregon; Landon Young, OT, Kentucky.
Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' Draft Haul
5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
38. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
69. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
111. Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia
149. Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo
190. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
202. Evan McPherson, K, Florida
235. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green
Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5
Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate
OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2
Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft
Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals