Former NFL Player and Scout Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate

CINCINNATI — Plenty of people have weighed in on the Bengals' dilemma with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Should they take LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell?

Former NFL cornerback and scout Bucky Brooks gave his thoughts on the latest Move the Sticks Podcast. Both he and Daniel Jeremiah would take Chase.

"You put Ja'Marr Chase up there with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins," Brooks said. "Tyler Boyd has signed his second deal. You have Tee Higgins on a rookie deal. You have Ja'Marr Chase on a rookie deal. That crew can grow together... That's good. Playmakers."

Jeremiah has Chase ranked eight spots higher than Sewell on his final big board. Brooks believes a high-end quarterback like Joe Burrow would prefer another game changing weapon over Sewell.

"The better the quarterback, the more you want to get 5-out. The less of a quarterback, the more we gotta make sure the fortress [offensive line] is correct because he doesn't have the ability to do it," Brooks said. "The better the quarterback, the lesser the need to have the fortress upfront and the greater the need, 'hey, give me the weapons on the outside.'"

Both former scouts admitted the Bengals should address the offensive line on day two of the draft, but they believe adding Chase at No. 5 would benefit Burrow the most in 2021 and beyond.

Listen to their entire conversation below.

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021

Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green

Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5

Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate

OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2

Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook