Cincinnati Bengals vs Green Bay Packers: Three Keys to Victory

Can Cincinnati take down Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers?

The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, sitting at 3-1 on the season with a chance to win 3-straight games for the first time since 2015.

Here are three keys to Cincinnati beating Aaron Rodgers and the Green bay Packers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium:

Limit Explosives

This is easier said than done when facing Rodgers. Last week Pittsburgh tried to limit big chunk passing plays by rotating their coverage towards Adams. Green Bay recognized that strategy, and in the fourth quarter decided to create a wall of blockers by lining up three tight ends opposite Adams.

With AJ Dillon in the backfield, they managed to rattle off four significant run plays good enough for 20 yards. Pittsburgh didn't stop it, so they ran the exact same play five times in a row.

The fifth was a play-action call downfield to Robert Tonyan, Rodgers overthrew it, but the intention for a chunk pass play was there.

Cincinnati cannot afford to get burned on plays like that. Rodgers makes that throw nine times out of 10.

Through four games this year, Cincinnati's pass defense is tied for 13th best in the NFL, but they have allowed 12 passing plays of 20 yards or more. The whole league knows Rodgers can carve up a defense better than your dad carves the turkey on Thanksgiving.

The Bengals' defense has to limit explosive plays if they're going to win on Sunday.

Attack the Pack

The Packers are depleted on both sides of the ball, but focusing specifically on their defense, they’ll be without pass-rusher Za'darius Smith, who had back surgery last week, and show-stopping corner Jaire Alexander, who went down with a shoulder injury against the Steelers in Week 4.

The Packers held Pittsburgh to 62 rushing yards on 16 carries with an average of 3.9 yards-per-carry. Joe Mixon has a low-grade ankle sprain that could limit him, which means the Bengals will likely rely on their vicious passing attack. We should see Joey Franchise take over and play his own signature game taking shots downfield to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Add Tyler Boyd and C.J. Uzomah to the list of threats for Green Bay’s defense and Cincinnati should be able to score enough to pull off the upset.

Related: All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks for Sunday's Game Against Packers

Stop the Run

AJ Dillon was effective last week against Pittsburgh, finishing with 81 rushing yards on 15 carries (5.4 YPC). The Packers may try to expose Cincinnati’s ability to stop the run on Sunday. The Bengals allowed 139 yards on 30 carries (4.6 YPC) and three rushing touchdowns in Week 4 against Jacksonville.

The Bengals' defense will be tested in a major way this week, but a win would send waves through the league.

Bonus Key: Take care of the football. It is an obvious priority for all 32 teams every week, but the Packers have forced two turnovers in three-straight games [all wins].

For more on the matchup, watch the video below.

