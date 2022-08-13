A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati: 'They'll Be Good For a Long Time'

Former Bengals star receiver A.J. Green was back in Cincinnati for the first time since the 2020 season on Friday night. This time he was on the visitor's side as a member of the Cardinals.

He walked into his old home where he played for a decade, which included seven Pro Bowl selections and five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

“It was a little weird coming in on this side, I’ve never been on this side before," Green said after the game.

No longer Paul Brown Stadium, the former star was on the visiting sideline of Paycor Stadium’s first bout of live NFL action.

Green stood at midfield and talked with his former teammates Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and Cincinnati's newest star receive Ja'Marr Chase.

“They’ve got a great team. They’ve got a great young core and they’ll be good for a long time man," Green said. "I talked to Joe (Burrow) and he’s itching to get back out there and it was fun to see those guys. We text on and off during the season so it was good to see them in person."

Green and Boyd spent five seasons together in Cincinnati and tonight they were able to catch up as competitors.

“It’s crazy because he’s a leader now. I was talking to Troy (Walters) and TB is the leader man," Green said with a smile. "I knew from day one that once he got his opportunity he was going to be a great player and that’s good for him. He’s an unbelievable receiver and he’s got those guys rolling and I’m happy for him."

Now in year two under Kliff Kingsburry, Green is starting to get used to a new offense but when asked about his personal goals for his 12th year in the league, he took the same humble approach that we saw for 10 seasons in Cincinnati.

“It flew by,” Green said in disbelief. "Just coming back here I’m like, ‘gosh I’ve been here for 10 years?’ I’m one of the oldest starting receivers so I’m like ‘gosh.’ The numbers were never a big thing for me because as we win my numbers will come I had a pretty good season last year and I feel like now going into year two of this offense I’m more comfortable and I’ll be much better.”

After starting his first five years competing in the postseason (2011-2015), Green only saw six wins in his final two seasons under Zac Taylor in Cincinnati and it seemed like his separation from this organization would be inevitable. He signed a one-year $6 million deal with the Cardinals in 2021.

“I couldn’t choose a better place to be and to be brought back with Kliff. He’s an unbelievable, unbelievable coach the way he runs that organization," Green said. "It’s a blessing to go from there (Cincinnati) to Arizona and keep playing and keep prolonging my career and I feel like I can keep playing for a while.”

Last season was bitter sweet for Green as he watched the Bengals beat Kansas City twice, win their first playoff game since January 1991 and go on to compete for a World Championship in their first year without Green on the roster.

“It was weird man. They’ve got a really good team and I was cheering for them," Green said. "I talked to TB, talked to Jessie (Bates), talked to Tee (Higgins), Joe (Burrow) as they got hot and went on that Super Bowl run and they’re going to be back there soon. They’re got a great team that’s going to be a competitor each year.”

