Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Makes Guard Push, Trey Hendrickson Continues to Dominate

Bengals rookie guard Cordell Volson took all of the first-team reps at left guard for a second-straight practice.

Jackson Carman was practicing after being out on Monday, but Volson continued to work with the starters.

Pollack made it clear that competition was far from over, but did praise Volson.

"He's hard on himself. He's a rookie. He's growing. He's learning. It's a big step to go from a smaller school to the NFL. I lived it myself and he's a much better player, much farther along," Pollack said. "This is a man's game; a man's league. He's done a nice job. He's a professional. He's shown he's got plenty ability and strength to match with these guys at this level. It's just about sharpening that sword and fine-tuning his skill sets."

Right tackle La'el Collins didn't practice on Monday. It was a scheduled off day for the veteran. That didn't stop him from giving Volson some pointers throughout and after practice.

It's a sign that the veterans like what they're seeing from the rookie guard.

"He (Volson) definitely has sh-- in his neck," Pollack joked.