Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Makes Guard Push, Trey Hendrickson Continues to Dominate

Training camp continued on Monday afternoon.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow practiced for a second-straight day on Monday afternoon. 

The 25-year-old didn't take any reps in 11-on-11s, but he did go through individual drills and 7-on-7s. Burrow also stayed after practice to work on his conditioning. He underwent an appendectomy on July 26. 

Check out some of our other practice takeaways below. 

Cordell Volson Makes Push

Cordell Volson bengals

Bengals rookie guard Cordell Volson took all of the first-team reps at left guard for a second-straight practice. 

Jackson Carman was practicing after being out on Monday, but Volson continued to work with the starters. 

Pollack made it clear that competition was far from over, but did praise Volson.  

"He's hard on himself. He's a rookie. He's growing. He's learning. It's a big step to go from a smaller school to the NFL. I lived it myself and he's a much better player, much farther along," Pollack said. "This is a man's game; a man's league. He's done a nice job. He's a professional. He's shown he's got plenty ability and strength to match with these guys at this level. It's just about sharpening that sword and fine-tuning his skill sets."

Right tackle La'el Collins didn't practice on Monday. It was a scheduled off day for the veteran. That didn't stop him from giving Volson some pointers throughout and after practice. 

It's a sign that the veterans like what they're seeing from the rookie guard.

"He (Volson) definitely has sh-- in his neck," Pollack joked.

Trey Hendrickson Dominates

Cincinnati Bengals defensive ends Sam Hubbard (94) and Trey Hendrickson (91) face off in a drill during the first day of preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Trey Hendrickson has had a great camp. After posting a Bengals-record 14 sacks last season, the Pro Bowler looks even better thus far. 

He's regularly beaten Jonah Williams, which is no small feat. Williams has won his fair share, but Hendrickson has been dominant for most of camp. 

Don't be shocked if he finishes with more than 14 sacks this season. 

Getting In Extra Work

Joe Burrow Practice

Burrow ran sprints after practice. 

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught balls on the JUGS machine. 

The entire offensive and defensive lines went through extra one-on-ones. 

It seemed like everyone on the roster did something extra on Monday after practice had officially concluded.

