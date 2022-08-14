Skip to main content

Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Burrow was back under center for the Bengals on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back. The Bengals star quarterback participated in practice on Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. 

Here are some of our quick thoughts following Sunday's session

Joe is Back

Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, Brandon Allen

Burrow looked comfortable on the field and made plenty of throws that not many quarterbacks can make. 

He dazzled in 7-on-7s, connecting with Trenton Irwin deep downfield along the far sideline. He followed that up with a perfect teardrop throw to Kwamie Lassiter. 

Burrow didn't participate in 11-on-11s, but he didn't have any limitations in his first practice of training camp.

Carman Out

Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) block during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0026

Jackson Carman struggled in the preseason opener on Friday night. He didn't practice on Sunday due to an elbow issue. 

"Some guys just need an extra day," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's one of those guys right now. He'll probably wear a brace. Just a little elbow thing that just bothered him today. It's not gonna be anything impactful over the next couple of days."

Left Guard Battle is Officially On

Cordell Volson, Frank Pollack

Cordell Volson was with the first team offense on Sunday with Carman out. 

The rookie played well in his debut and is still in the mix for the starting left guard job. 

"I think both guys (Carman and Volson) did some positive things and there's some things that they need to continue to improve on," Taylor said. "That's just one of three games that we're gonna play. There's still a lot of work to do to be able to sort that thing out."

The door was cracked for Volson before Friday's game, but it's wide open following Carman's underwhelming performance—especially if he misses any more practice time. 

