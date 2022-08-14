Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Cordell Volson was with the first team offense on Sunday with Carman out.

The rookie played well in his debut and is still in the mix for the starting left guard job.

"I think both guys (Carman and Volson) did some positive things and there's some things that they need to continue to improve on," Taylor said. "That's just one of three games that we're gonna play. There's still a lot of work to do to be able to sort that thing out."

The door was cracked for Volson before Friday's game, but it's wide open following Carman's underwhelming performance—especially if he misses any more practice time.