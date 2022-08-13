Skip to main content

Quinton Spain Trolls Bengals Following Shaky Start By Jackson Carman

Cincinnati's O-Line struggled on Friday night.

CINCINNATI — Bengals guard Jackson Carman struggled in the preseason opener on Friday night against the Cardinals. 

The second-year lineman was hoping to secure his spot as the starting left guard, but there might be more questions than ever following his performance. 

Carman was called for a holding penalty and was regularly beat by Cardinals' reserves. He was the only offensive starter that played on Friday night.  

Former Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain saw an opportunity and he took it. 

The veteran posted a picture of downtown Cincinnati, reminding the Bengals and fans that he's available if the team is looking for offensive line help. 

Spain spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. Check out his photo below. 

