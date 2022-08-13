Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Preseason Loss to the Cardinals

The Bengals fell to the Cardinals 36-23 Friday night, and although the score was ugly for a majority of the game, there were many notable players that had promising performances.

Here are the winners and losers from the Bengals first preseason game of 2022:

Winners:

Jeff Gunter

The rookie out of Coastal Carolina impressed Friday night with a sack and several nice reps. His jump off the line of scrimmage looks NFL ready and based on his first preseason game, he looks to have a really solid chance at a roster spot. Gunter and fellow rookie defensive lineman Zach Carter were two standout defensive players from the Bengals matchup against the Cardinals.

Chris Evans

Evans was the most exciting player on the field for most of the game. Even though he had a long run and a touchdown called back due to penalties, he still showed his abilities and has a shot at being the RB2 for the Bengals. He also had a great kick return, which helps his chances at earning that role this season.

Dax Hill

Bengals first round draft pick Dax Hill really impressed Friday night. His presence was known the entire time he was in the game and at times he really looked like he was the best player on the field. Hill is projected to get a good amount of snaps as the Bengals third safety and would start should Jessie Bates not sign the franchise tag.

Jake Browning

Brandon Allen left the game early with a concussion, and Jake Browning stepped up with some really nice play in Allen’s absence. He finished the game 13-24 with 190 yards. With his play Friday night, it certainly looks like Browning could compete for the backup quarterback spot, although the odds aren’t great.

Trent Taylor

Although Taylor most likely already had a roster spot locked up due to his special teams abilities, he further solidified his role with a four reception, 74 yard game on Friday night. Stanley Morgan appears to have the WR4 role on the Bengals depth chart, but Trent Taylor should have an opportunity for some targets in 2022.

Evan McPherson

Not that the Bengals kicker had anything to prove, but he sure impressed on Friday night. McPherson went 3/3 on field goals including one from 58 yards and another from 56 yards. He looks to pick up where he left off from his historic 2021 season.

Kendric Pryor

Rounding out the long list of winners for the Bengals tonight is UDFA WR Kendric Pryor. His odds of making the team are uncertain, but his 76 yard, 1 TD performance certainly helps his cause. His highlight reel catches stood out in a game where the Bengals struggled.

Losers:

Jackson Carman

The left guard had a brutal first half against the Cardinals. Carman was beat multiple times early on and received a holding penalty. He was also the only projected starter to be in the game late in the 2nd quarter, which could be telling of what the team thinks about the second-year offensive lineman.

Thad Moss

Moss had two holding calls, one of which brought back a long Chris Evans run, and the other took a Chris Evans touchdown off the board. He did end up with a couple nice receptions, but the penalties need to be cleaned up

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five



Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok