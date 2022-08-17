Skip to main content

Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses in 11-on-11s, Offensive Line Shuffle Continues

The Bengals' star practiced in full on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continues to progress after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. 

The star quarterback practiced in full for the first time on Wednesday, plus the left guard battle continued and La'el Collins was out again. 

Here's the latest from Bengals training camp:

Burrow Impressive in 11-on-11s

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Burrow participated in 11-on-11s for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy and he looked exactly like you would expect—if he didn't have surgery. 

He was precise and accurate with his throws. He didn't flinch in the pocket, even when he was pressured. 

Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on two deep passes downfield. He also found Tee Higgins down the far sideline and Tyler Boyd over the middle on a post. 

All four plays would've likely ended in touchdowns. 

Burrow hasn't been happy with his velocity, but he's looked great in his first three practice sessions since having surgery. 

For more on his recovery, go here.

Left Guard Battle Continues

Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson,

Cordell Volson and Jackson Carman rotated with the starting unit at left guard on Wednesday. 

Volson out-snapped Carman and looked the part. The fourth-round rookie held his own against DJ Reader in the run game. He cleared the way for Joe Mixon on multiple runs. 

Volson was also solid in pass protection. Carman had his moments, especially in the running game, but the rookie seems to have a clear lead in the competition.

La'el Collins, D'Ante Smith and Other Notes

From left: Offensive tackle La'el Collins (71), offensive guard Hakeem Adeniji, offensive tackle D'Ante Smith, offensive tackle Devin Cochran (77) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (66) walk to the next drill during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0102

La'el Collins wasn't at practice on Wednesday due to a personal matter. The team is hoping he'll participate in 11-on-11s in the near future. Collins was sidelined early in camp with a back injury. He worked his way onto the practice field, but hasn't gone through team drills yet. 

Zac Taylor declined to commit to Collins being back by Thursday's practice. 

D'Ante Smith returned to practice after missing significant time with a back injury. That's great news for the second-year offensive lineman. The Bengals are banking on him to be one of their backup tackles. 

Drew Sample continues to progress after suffering a knee injury. He went through a workout on the rehab field and iced his knee down afterward. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Chargers' Safety Signs Record-Setting Deal

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during warmups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Downplays Sports Illustrated Cover: 'It Doesn't Really Mean Anything to Me'

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Joe Burrow
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss and Recovery After Undergoing Appendectomy

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Oct 4, 1969; San Diego, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Ken Riley (13) in action against the San Diego Chargers at San Diego Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Ken Riley on the Doorstep of Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement

By Russ Heltman4 hours ago
Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson,
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Review: Analyzing Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson and the Battle at Left Guard

By Mike Santagata6 hours ago
Jessie Bates
News

Derwin James Agrees to Record Extension With Chargers, Which Impacts Jessie Bates' Future

By James Rapien7 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Look: Joe Burrow on Cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL Season Preview Issue

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja Marr Chase (1) warm up during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0065
News

Don't Expect to See Bengals Starters on Field Against Giants in Second Preseason Game

By James Rapien9 hours ago