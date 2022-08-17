Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses in 11-on-11s, Offensive Line Shuffle Continues

Burrow participated in 11-on-11s for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy and he looked exactly like you would expect—if he didn't have surgery.

He was precise and accurate with his throws. He didn't flinch in the pocket, even when he was pressured.

Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on two deep passes downfield. He also found Tee Higgins down the far sideline and Tyler Boyd over the middle on a post.

All four plays would've likely ended in touchdowns.

Burrow hasn't been happy with his velocity, but he's looked great in his first three practice sessions since having surgery.

For more on his recovery, go here.