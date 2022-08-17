Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses in 11-on-11s, Offensive Line Shuffle Continues
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continues to progress after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.
The star quarterback practiced in full for the first time on Wednesday, plus the left guard battle continued and La'el Collins was out again.
Here's the latest from Bengals training camp:
Burrow Impressive in 11-on-11s
Burrow participated in 11-on-11s for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy and he looked exactly like you would expect—if he didn't have surgery.
He was precise and accurate with his throws. He didn't flinch in the pocket, even when he was pressured.
Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on two deep passes downfield. He also found Tee Higgins down the far sideline and Tyler Boyd over the middle on a post.
All four plays would've likely ended in touchdowns.
Burrow hasn't been happy with his velocity, but he's looked great in his first three practice sessions since having surgery.
For more on his recovery, go here.
Left Guard Battle Continues
Cordell Volson and Jackson Carman rotated with the starting unit at left guard on Wednesday.
Volson out-snapped Carman and looked the part. The fourth-round rookie held his own against DJ Reader in the run game. He cleared the way for Joe Mixon on multiple runs.
Volson was also solid in pass protection. Carman had his moments, especially in the running game, but the rookie seems to have a clear lead in the competition.
La'el Collins, D'Ante Smith and Other Notes
La'el Collins wasn't at practice on Wednesday due to a personal matter. The team is hoping he'll participate in 11-on-11s in the near future. Collins was sidelined early in camp with a back injury. He worked his way onto the practice field, but hasn't gone through team drills yet.
Zac Taylor declined to commit to Collins being back by Thursday's practice.
D'Ante Smith returned to practice after missing significant time with a back injury. That's great news for the second-year offensive lineman. The Bengals are banking on him to be one of their backup tackles.
Drew Sample continues to progress after suffering a knee injury. He went through a workout on the rehab field and iced his knee down afterward.
For more on the Bengals, watch the interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
