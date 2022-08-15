CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman is hoping to win the started left guard job in training camp.

The 22-year-old started in the preseason opener against the Cardinals, but struggled and left the door open for rookie Cordell Volson to surpass him in the competition.

Carman didn't practice on Sunday because of an elbow issue.

"Some guys just need an extra day," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's one of those guys right now. He'll probably wear a brace. Just a little elbow thing that just bothered him today. It's not gonna be anything impactful over the next couple of days."

Volson took first team reps at left guard, which means Carman needs to get healthy, get back to practice and make a push if he's going to win the starting job.

"I think both guys (Carman and Volson) did some positive things and there's some things that they need to continue to improve on," Taylor said. "That's just one of three games that we're gonna play. There's still a lot of work to do to be able to sort that thing out."

The Bengals play the Giants on Sunday night. New York is expected to play their starters, which means guys like Carman and Volson should get to go head-to-head with starting-level players in their quest to win the left guard job.

