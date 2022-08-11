Skip to main content

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Cincinnati has plenty of talent in the safety room.

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot.  

With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Let's take a closer look at Bates, Vonn Bell and the rest of the Bengals' safeties.

Jessie Bates

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite reports of Bates having no intentions of signing the franchise tag, the Bengals seem confident he will be on the field for the 2022 season. He had a breakout year in 2020, followed by a somewhat disappointing 2021 campaign, although his play in the playoffs helped the Bengals make it to Super Bowl LVI. 

Even though his future in Cincinnati is uncertain, it feels like he'll suit up for Cincinnati this year and test the free agent market in March.

Vonn Bell

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) smiles during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 162

Out of Bates and Bell, it feels like latter is more likely to stick around past this season. Although he's cheaper than Bates, Bell has been a consistent factor for the Bengals' defense over the past few seasons. The strong safety earned a 74.2 Pro Football Focus grade last season and brings veteran stability to the secondary. He's entering the final year of his contract.

Dax Hill

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) catches a pass during the first day of preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

With offensive line, cornerback and edge rusher being top needs for the Bengals this offseason, they selected safety Dax Hill with the 31st pick in the draft.  

That gave them insurance for Bates, but he was also the highest-ranked player on their board. No matter what happens with Bates or Bell, the Bengals have a talented, young safety to lean on in Hill. He’s an athletic player that has impressed throughout training camp. Although he’s not a center field type safety like Bates, he gives the Bengals some cushion with Bates and Bell set to become free agents in March.

Tycen Anderson

Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) runs drills during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals selected Anderson in the fifth round (166th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He will likely cut his teeth on special teams, but his athleticism gives him a shot at starting in the future. 

The young safety probably won’t get many defensive snaps this season, but he is absolutely someone to keep an eye on when looking at the future of the Bengals' safety room.

Rounding out the Bengals safeties are Brandon Wilson, Michael Thomas, and Trayvon Henderson. With Wilson being a returner and Thomas and Henderson offering veteran depth, they don’t factor in too much when it comes to the future of this position.

Overall, the Bengals have a very talented safety group with Bates and Bell as the anchors and two young, promising players in Hill and Anderson. The upcoming offseason will settle what roles the star duo will play in the future of the franchise, and if they depart, the rookies could see a big leap in snaps in their second seasons.

Bates and Bell should get a large percentage of the snaps with Hill filling in as the third safety this season.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (66) wait their turn for a drill during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati.
