An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals selected Anderson in the fifth round (166th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He will likely cut his teeth on special teams, but his athleticism gives him a shot at starting in the future.

The young safety probably won’t get many defensive snaps this season, but he is absolutely someone to keep an eye on when looking at the future of the Bengals' safety room.

Rounding out the Bengals safeties are Brandon Wilson, Michael Thomas, and Trayvon Henderson. With Wilson being a returner and Thomas and Henderson offering veteran depth, they don’t factor in too much when it comes to the future of this position.

Overall, the Bengals have a very talented safety group with Bates and Bell as the anchors and two young, promising players in Hill and Anderson. The upcoming offseason will settle what roles the star duo will play in the future of the franchise, and if they depart, the rookies could see a big leap in snaps in their second seasons.

Bates and Bell should get a large percentage of the snaps with Hill filling in as the third safety this season.