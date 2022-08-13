Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Impress in Crowded Receiver Room

The Bengals lost to the Cardinals 36-23 on Friday night as they took the field for the first time this season at Paycor Stadium.

Neither team played their starters, allowing reserve players opportunities to shine as they battle for a spot on the final 53-man rosters.

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are unquestioned locks at the top of the wide receiver room for Cincinnati. They're arguably the best receiver trio in the league. How will the rest of the position group line up behind the three-headed monster?

Trent Taylor caught all four of his targets for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per catch. The receiver made an impressive, acrobatic catch with the defender all over him on a 36-yard pass from Jake Browning that was called a pass interference.

Taylor spent the 2021 season on Cincinnati’s practice squad, but was elevated for eight games. He was designated as the Bengals’ starting punt returner for those contests (final four regular season and four postseason games, including the Super Bowl). He provided an immediate spark to a Bengals return game that lacked luster.

Taylor rotated punt returns between Kwamie Lassiter and Pooka Williams in Friday night’s game. Lassiter saw the most action at returner of the three players, while Williams fumbled his lone return.

Although Taylor has likely secured a spot on the team because of his special teams abilities, he hasn’t had many opportunities to showcase his hands on offense outside of his two catches in Week 17 in Cleveland last season, a game in which no starters dressed, and the pivotal two-point conversion in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Prior to coming to Cincinnati, he spent three seasons with the 49ers catching 79 receptions for 731 yards.

Stanley Morgan currently stands as the fourth wide receiver on the roster. Morgan is a special teams and run-blocking ace (19 special teams tackles in 34 career games). He isn't known for his hands, which is where Taylor could step in on offense this season.

Kendric Pryor finished the game with four catches for a team-high of 89 yards and one touchdown. His status to make the team is uncertain, but the underdrafted rookie had a couple of attention-grabbing receptions.

Pryor has been making plays in camp in both of his offensive and special teams reps. However, Pryor knew he needed to translate his practice success into the game when his number was called.

“We called his number and he made all of those plays,” Zac Taylor said on Pryor after the game. “Really impressive to see.”

Twelve receivers are currently on Cincinnati’s roster. Six wideouts are usually kept on 53-man rosters. Mike Thomas, Trenton Irwin, Williams, and Lassiter are among the other wide receivers fighting for the coveted receiver spots behind Chase, Higgins, and Boyd.

Special teams value will be the deciding factor on who stays and who goes as Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons, Taylor, and company observe. Each of these receivers bring talent as a gunner or returner.

Thomas has been a special teams specialist since joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He had three special teams tackles and one forced fumble last season. Irwin has bounced between the Bengals practice and active roster since joining the team in 2019. He saw three returns for 31 yards in 2021. Williams played in one game against the Chargers last season averaging 17.3 return yards on three kickoff returns.

Pryor and Lassiter are rookies looking to make a splash on special teams.

The receivers will continue to get their opportunities to display their skill in a crowded receiver room throughout the rest of training camp and two remaining preseason games.

Cincinnati heads to New York to take on the Giants next Sunday at 7:00pm ET.

