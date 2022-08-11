Watch: Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction After Finding Out La'el Collins Was Cleared for Practice

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins passed his physical and practiced for the first time on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on July 23.

Our own Elise Jesse was talking with Tee Higgins in the locker room on Wednesday and shared the good news with the star wide receiver.

"Oh, he is [cleared]? Oh sh--," Higgins said with a big smile. "That's good to know. That's good to know."

Higgins looked toward Collins' locker, before looking directly in the direction of Joe Burrow's locker.

The entire roster knows the pounding Burrow took last season and they're hoping that the additions of Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras will go a long way toward correcting their issues in the trenches.

Watch Higgins' hilarious reaction below.

