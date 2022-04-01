Extremely erratic and wide hand placement on defenders make it so he could get called for holding at the next level.

The wide hand placement also doesn’t allow him to fully utilize his power and it gives up his chest.

Likes to wrestle defenders with his core strength and power rather than bring his feet with him. Bad combination with the hand placement issue because refs like to call that for holding.

Overall Thoughts

The All-American is easy to fall for and fun to watch. His power, quickness out of his stance, and size all make a very intriguing combination of traits for NFL teams.

In pass protection, Green is a dependable pass protector who has stopping power in his punch, quick processing on stunts, and the ability to mirror defenders from side to side. His quick processing on stunts will be vital for him to succeed early on at the next level.

A considerable amount of young linemen are lacking in this area and need to work at it early on in their career, but Green should be aware of what defenses will try to throw at him. He comes with positional versatility to come in and play any spot although I think he is definitely at his best playing guard. This is partially because he has a tendency to overset a little bit on pass rushers who are wide. By playing guard, it allows him to play within the phone booth where he can flourish.

His ability to anchor will also serve him well at guard because he will be facing big 300+ pound defensive guys. He truly needs to shore up his hand placement though. His wide hands could get called for plenty of holding penalties, give up his chest, and can lead to some miscues in pass protection. If he can shore that up, he could become a rock on the interior.

In the run game, Green is an exceptionally strong lineman whose combination blocks are devastating to defenders. He has the ability to knock opposing linemen over a gap with ease while he can climb to the second level to bully a linebacker. This power at the point of attack is combined with quickness out of his stance. He can really drive defenders when he connects and these two traits in conjunction with each other create devastating pull blocks.

He also has the core strength to turn defenders at his will to seal them off. His issues in this area come from his hand placement once again and how he likes to use his fantastic strength rather than always firing his feet. He will often be too wide with his hands which can work against him. It does not let him fully utilize his power and it again can get called for holding at the next level.

Green can bully players at the college level on pure strength, but in the NFL he will need to be more consistent with his hand placement. He also likes to wrestle guys which is fine, but he has the wide hand placement that often gets called for holding. Wrestling them with the wide hands is even more likely for a holding call. He will need to be more consistent with his hands in all facets of the game to really reach his potential in the NFL. Otherwise he may become a bit of a penalty magnet.