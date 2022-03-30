CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be getting an indoor practice facility in the near future according to Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn.

She met with the media on Wednesday following the NFL owners meetings and was asked about a possible indoor facility.

"We are considering ways to make that happen, so I should be more up to speed, but we are definitely looking to play for that," Blackburn said via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. "We're looking actively at some things. It's something we realize would be good for us to have, so we're trying to find out ways [to get it done]."

The Bengals have never had an indoor practice facility. They practiced at the University of Cincinnati's indoor bubble the week prior to Super Bowl LVI.

They aren't pursuing it for recruiting purposes, but they think it's necessary if they want to maintain their success.

"Not from a recruiting standpoint, just from a practicality standpoint of having an indoor place to practice," Blackburn said. "We plan on needing it all the way to February."

The Joe Burrow effect is alive and well. The Bengals are the reigning AFC Champions and it sounds like they're confident they can sustain their success in 2022 and beyond.

Read Blackburn's full comments below.

