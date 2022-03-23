Bengals Earn Praise From National Personality After Adding Key Pieces in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Bengals needed to bolster their offensive line this offseason in hopes of keeping star quarterback Joe Burrow upright in 2022. They've taken three big steps forward in free agency.
Cincinnati signed Alex Cappa, La'el Collins and Ted Karras to completely remake 60% of their offensive line.
NFL Network host Rich Eisen loves the moves the Bengals have made in free agency.
"I really like what the Bengals have done in just the first week plus [of free agency] and they were already the AFC Champs," Eisen said. "They had multiple such holes and they are hitting it and they're like 'hit it again.' And then they have the draft. Boy the Bengals are doing it right."
Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season. If they Bengals are going to make another Super Bowl run, then they need to protect their star quarterback.
Adding Collins, Cappa and Karras is a big step toward accomplishing their goal.
