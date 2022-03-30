Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow: 'I See A Lot of Tom Brady in Him'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals rallied past the Chiefs twice last season en route to their first AFC Championship since 1988.
Joe Burrow's poise under pressure was a big reason why they shocked the world and won three playoff games. Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had nothing but praise for the Bengals' signal-caller during a recent interview.
"I knew his mental makeup, but to be on the field with him and experience it in real time, it makes you experience it more," Mathieu said on the Jordy Culotta show. "He doesn't flinch. You gotta remember, both of the times we played them we were up. The first time we played them we were up 21-7. Then the second time we played them we were up 21-3. That's championship composure."
Mathieu is a big fan of Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The star safety also went to LSU.
“It was tough to stop Joe,” said Mathieu. “The league is built for guys like Joe and Ja’Marr. When you piece together the mental and smarts of the game, he will be doing that for a long time. I see a lot of (Tom) Brady in him. He doesn’t flinch.”
Mathieu is still a free agent and said he was "Looking for a locker room with leaders and guys that want to win."
The Bengals' locker room fits that description, but Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates are both set to become free agents next offseason. It's unlikely that Mathieu signs with Cincinnati, but never say never—and clearly he respects Burrow, Chase and the rest of the team.
Watch the entire interview below.
