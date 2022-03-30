CINCINNATI — The Bengals rallied past the Chiefs twice last season en route to their first AFC Championship since 1988.

Joe Burrow's poise under pressure was a big reason why they shocked the world and won three playoff games. Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had nothing but praise for the Bengals' signal-caller during a recent interview.

"I knew his mental makeup, but to be on the field with him and experience it in real time, it makes you experience it more," Mathieu said on the Jordy Culotta show. "He doesn't flinch. You gotta remember, both of the times we played them we were up. The first time we played them we were up 21-7. Then the second time we played them we were up 21-3. That's championship composure."

Mathieu is a big fan of Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The star safety also went to LSU.

“It was tough to stop Joe,” said Mathieu. “The league is built for guys like Joe and Ja’Marr. When you piece together the mental and smarts of the game, he will be doing that for a long time. I see a lot of (Tom) Brady in him. He doesn’t flinch.”

Mathieu is still a free agent and said he was "Looking for a locker room with leaders and guys that want to win."

The Bengals' locker room fits that description, but Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates are both set to become free agents next offseason. It's unlikely that Mathieu signs with Cincinnati, but never say never—and clearly he respects Burrow, Chase and the rest of the team.

Watch the entire interview below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Blake's Take: Bengals Address Big Needs in 7-Round Mock Draft

Four Veterans the Bengals Could Still Sign in Free Agency

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast