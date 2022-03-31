Skip to main content

Bengals Meet With Multiple Tight Ends Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati could be eyeing C.J. Uzomah's long-term replacement.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've signed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst to replace C.J. Uzomah, but they're still looking to upgrade at the position. 

They've met with multiple tight ends during the pre-draft process, including SMU's Grant Calcaterra, Colorado State's Trey McBride and Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely. 

Learn more about all three players below. 

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) runs after the catch for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Likely isn't a great blocker, but possesses high-end catch and run ability, which should translate to the NFL. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection last season, finishing with 59 receptions for 912 yards (15.5 per rec.) in 13 starts. 

The Bengals were one of many teams that met with Likely at the NFL Combine. 

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado State tight end Trey Mcbride (TE13) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many believe McBride is the best tight end in this draft class. He was productive in college, finishing with 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and one touchdown last season. 

McBride ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at his Pro Day which bodes well for his chances of being the first tight end off the board. 

The Bengals are planning to meet with the 22-year-old in the near future. 

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Grant Calcaterra (88) makes a reception during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Calcaterra spent the first three seasons of his college career in Oklahoma, before transferring to SMU. 

He finished with 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns last season. Calcaterra has been in contact with the Bengals multiple times during the pre-draft process. 

Cincinnati is hoping to add another young, talented tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft.  

