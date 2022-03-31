Bengals Meet With Multiple Tight Ends Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've signed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst to replace C.J. Uzomah, but they're still looking to upgrade at the position.

They've met with multiple tight ends during the pre-draft process, including SMU's Grant Calcaterra, Colorado State's Trey McBride and Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely.

Learn more about all three players below.

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Likely isn't a great blocker, but possesses high-end catch and run ability, which should translate to the NFL. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection last season, finishing with 59 receptions for 912 yards (15.5 per rec.) in 13 starts. The Bengals were one of many teams that met with Likely at the NFL Combine. Trey McBride, Colorado State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Many believe McBride is the best tight end in this draft class. He was productive in college, finishing with 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and one touchdown last season. McBride ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at his Pro Day which bodes well for his chances of being the first tight end off the board. The Bengals are planning to meet with the 22-year-old in the near future. Grant Calcaterra, SMU Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Calcaterra spent the first three seasons of his college career in Oklahoma, before transferring to SMU. He finished with 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns last season. Calcaterra has been in contact with the Bengals multiple times during the pre-draft process. Cincinnati is hoping to add another young, talented tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft.

