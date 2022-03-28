Skip to main content

Blake's Take: Bengals Address Major Needs in Full 7-Round Mock Draft

Cincinnati waits on offensive line help following free agency additions.

Going into this offseason, you saw many Bengals mock drafts focusing on the offensive line. With the signings of Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and star right tackle La’el Collins, the Bengals have given themselves some flexibility in this draft.

Cincinnati isn’t forced to take offensive line in the first round anymore, which allows them to take the best player available, which is likely to be another position of need such as cornerback or defensive tackle. 

Here’s my first seven round mock draft following the offensive line overhaul in free agency:

31. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Going into this offseason, offensive line was the biggest need for the Bengals, but adding another starting caliber outside cornerback is just as crucial after their additions in free agency. Florida corner Kaiir Elam would be a slam dunk pick at 31 for the AFC champions.

Elam is a physical press coverage corner but is also very capable in zone coverage. He could grow into a borderline lockdown corner eventually, but with Chidobe Awuzie as their No. 1 corner, they just need a strong, coverage cornerback on the other side. 

63. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Uzomah’s departure left the Bengals with a glaring hole to fill at tight end, but they quickly filled it by signing Hayden Hurst. Although they signed the former first round pick to a one-year deal, they still should look to the draft to add more talent to the position.

One thing in particular I’d love to see from Bengals tight ends is the ability to run after the catch. We saw it a few times from Uzomah last season but ideally Joe Burrow can dump it off to his tight end and let them run. Isaiah Likely fits that role. He’s an athletic tight end that runs great vertical routes and has reliable hands. It feels like a potential perfect weapon to help Burrow out, and as a bonus, he’s very effective as a blocker.

95. Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Although they re-signed B.J. Hill, the Bengals still have a pretty big need for a rotational interior pass rusher. Tennessee defensive tackle Matthew Butler could be an ideal target for the Bengals.

He's an athletic, physical and explosive three technique that can be exactly what the Bengals need. He has a good frame and his athleticism suggests he could be a very good defensive tackle for years to come. 

136. Verone McKinley, S, Oregon

Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

With the retirement of Ricardo Allen and Jessie Bates currently on the franchise tag, safety quietly became a position of need. The Bengals need a third safety for next season, and if Bates were to leave next offseason, they need to be prepared. Vonn Bell is also entering the final year of his contract.

McKinley is versatile and balanced. He’s efficient in both coverage and the run game. His tackling abilities and athleticism suggest he can be a quality safety in the NFL and would fill a need for the Bengals in the 2022 season.

174. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana

Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) is tackled by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Another underrated need for the Bengals is wide receiver. They don't have many options after their big three of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Indiana wideout Ty Fryfogle isn’t high on draft boards, but he suffered from poor quarterback play in his college career. He’s a reliable possession receiver and would be perfect for the role of WR4 on the Bengals' depth chart.

209. Cade Mays, G, Tennessee

Cade Mays

Although it seems late to draft an offensive lineman, the Bengals are in good shape after adding three new starters, and their depth isn’t too bad either.

Cade Mays could be a project for offensive line coach Frank Pollack to work with. He showcases some ability that could lead to him being decent depth in year one. He’s a powerful run blocker and his versatility allows him to play almost any position on the offensive line. 

226. Allie Green, CB, Missouri

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver De'Vion Warren (10) runs after a catch as Missouri Tigers defensive back Allie Green IV (24) defends in the third quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Although I have them adding Elam earlier in this mock, the Bengals still are a little thin at cornerback depth. Green is a tall, lengthy corner that will bring some much needed physicality to this defense.

252. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (RB05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Although they added Chris Evans last year, it never hurts to bring some competition to the running back room.

Bringing in Kennedy Brooks, who would be the third Oklahoma running back on the roster, could challenge Samaje Perine for the power back role. He’s a physical runner and is very reliable with ball security. He wouldn’t get many reps, but he brings a different skill set than Joe Mixon or Evans.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Four Veterans the Bengals Could Sign in Free Agency

By James Rapien56 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES; Kai Kara France (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Askar Askarov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
News

UFC Star Kai Kara-France to Joe Burrow: 'What's Your Name?'

By James Rapien21 hours ago
Joe Burrow Super Bowl LVI Final play
News

Bengals' O-Line Considered One of 'Most Improved' Units in Entire NFL Following Moves in Free Agency

By James Rapien21 hours ago
Joe Burrow La'el Collins Smile
News

National Personality Praises Bengals' Moves in Free Agency

By James RapienMar 26, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a touchdown against Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Goes Out of His Way to Praise Tight End Hayden Hurst

By James RapienMar 25, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) makes a pre-snap call as guard Alex Cappa (65) and center Ryan Jensen (66) are shown during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyzing Bengals' Remaining Cap Space Following Flurry of Moves in Free Agency

By James RapienMar 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) in action against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum Shines, Despite Size Concerns

By Mike SantagataMar 25, 2022
Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) indicates he is an eligible receiver entering the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Contract Details: Bengals Signed La'el Collins to Bargain Deal

By James RapienMar 24, 2022