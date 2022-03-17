The 25-year-old played through a sprained MCL at the end of the 2021 season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is entering his third NFL season.

He suffered knee injuries during his first two years in the league. The first one was a devastating torn left ACL and MCL in Nov. 2020. Then, he played through a sprained MCL in December, before re-aggravating the injury in the Super Bowl.

Burrow didn't need surgery on his right knee, which was good for multiple reasons. The 25-year-old worked out at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash on Wednesday. He didn't appear to be wearing a brace on either knee.

That means two things. One, his surgically repaired left knee is doing well following the 2021 campaign. It also means his right MCL is healing properly without surgery, which was the expectation following the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games [including playoffs] last season. That number has to come down dramatically if Cincinnati is going to make another postseason run.

They've agreed to terms with right guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras, but they need to add a few more linemen to protect their star signal-caller.

Check out an image of Burrow below courtesy of Black Sheep Performance's Instagram.

