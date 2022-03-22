Mike Hilton Appears to be Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton hasn't been shy about recruiting free agents to Cincinnati this offseason.
Former All-Pro defensive back Stephon Gilmore is his latest target.
The 31-year-old is considered the top cornerback on the market. He's a five-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion and the Bengals are rumored to be interested in his services.
"Got a good spot for ya," Hilton tweeted at Gilmore earlier this week.
Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib also thinks Cincinnati would be an ideal landing spot for Gilmore.
The Bengals re-signed Eli Apple and could add another veteran cornerback in free agency, but it's hard to envision them making another big splash.
They completely remade their offensive line by signing La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would probably love to have Gilmore, but it isn't likely.
That doesn't mean it won't happen, but don't get your hopes up, especially with the Raiders and other teams reportedly trying to sign Gilmore.
