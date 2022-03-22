Mike Hilton Appears to be Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

The 28-year-old hasn't been afraid to recruit this offseason.

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton hasn't been shy about recruiting free agents to Cincinnati this offseason.

Former All-Pro defensive back Stephon Gilmore is his latest target.

The 31-year-old is considered the top cornerback on the market. He's a five-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion and the Bengals are rumored to be interested in his services.

"Got a good spot for ya," Hilton tweeted at Gilmore earlier this week.

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib also thinks Cincinnati would be an ideal landing spot for Gilmore.

The Bengals re-signed Eli Apple and could add another veteran cornerback in free agency, but it's hard to envision them making another big splash.

They completely remade their offensive line by signing La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would probably love to have Gilmore, but it isn't likely.

That doesn't mean it won't happen, but don't get your hopes up, especially with the Raiders and other teams reportedly trying to sign Gilmore.

For more on what they could do next, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

La'el Collins' Visit in Cincinnati Ends Without Contract

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Right Tackle La'el Collins

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast