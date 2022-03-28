Four Veterans the Bengals Could Sign in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added plenty of key pieces in free agency, including three starting offensive linemen. They also re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and starting cornerback Eli Apple.
Despite the additions, there are plenty of veterans out there that they could add to the roster. Here are four players that they could sign at some point this offseason.
Steven Nelson, Cornerback
The Bengals re-signed Eli Apple, but it wouldn't be surprising if they added another proven cornerback to their roster.
Nelson, 29, made 16 starts for the Eagles last season, finishing with 50 tackles and one interceptions. He spent two seasons in Pittsburgh with Bengals nickel cornerback Mike Hilton and could give the team some much needed depth in the secondary.
Larry Ogunjobi, Defensive Tackle
Re-signing Ogunjobi was unlikely going into free agency, but the 27-year-old could be back in Cincinnati next season after he failed his physical with Chicago. He agreed to a three-year contract with the Bears, but never signed the deal because of the physical.
If he gets back to 100% then the Bengals would certainly be interested in his services. Is he willing to sign another one-year deal? Will he opt to go elsewhere since the Bengals went after B.J. Hill in free agency?
Re-signing Ogunjobi may seem unlikely, but never say never.
Justin Houston, Edge Rusher
The Bengals would like more explosion off the edge on passing downs and Houston still has some juice left.
At 33-years-old, he was never going to be their top priority, but now that we've reached this point in free agency, it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a run at the former All-Pro.
Houston had 4.5 sacks and 34 tackles in 15 games for the Ravens last season.
Solomon Thomas, Defensive Tackle
Much like Apple, Thomas is a former first round pick that was hoping to re-establish his value last season.
The 26-year-old had some success, appearing in all 17 regular season games for the Raiders and finishing with 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
It wasn't enough for him to sign a larger contract in free agency. This could bode well for a team like the Bengals. They need another 3-technique that can apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Thomas will likely be looking for another short-term deal in hopes of signing something bigger next offseason.
