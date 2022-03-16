Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Signing

The 27-year-old was released by the Browns on Wednesday. He had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also had a career-high six drops in 2021.

Why would he fit with the Bengals?

He only had seven drops in his first five NFL seasons and with the departure of C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati could use a proven tight end. Hooper is a two-time Pro Bowler and would likely want to sign a short-term contract to re-establish his market.

He would be attracted to a team like the Bengals because he'd get a chance to be the top tight end and would catch passes from Joe Burrow. A two-year deal could work for both parties.