Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Signing

These guys could help fill holes on Cincinnati's roster.

CINCINNATI — The new league year began on Wednesday and the Bengals have plenty of work to do. Teams across the NFL parted ways with veterans to clear cap space before 4 p.m. ET. 

Here are five players that could help the Bengals make another playoff run in 2022.

Austin Hooper, Tight End

Austin Hooper

The 27-year-old was released by the Browns on Wednesday. He had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also had a career-high six drops in 2021. 

Why would he fit with the Bengals? 

He only had seven drops in his first five NFL seasons and with the departure of C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati could use a proven tight end. Hooper is a two-time Pro Bowler and would likely want to sign a short-term contract to re-establish his market. 

He would be attracted to a team like the Bengals because he'd get a chance to be the top tight end and would catch passes from Joe Burrow. A two-year deal could work for both parties. 

Daryl Williams, Right Tackle

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) following the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We've written about Williams a few times since the Bills released him on Monday. The veteran lineman has experience at guard and tackle, he has 35-inch arms and the Bengals were interested in him last offseason before he re-signed with Buffalo. 

The Bengals still need a right tackle and there's been plenty of chatter about La'el Collins, but Williams would make a ton of sense for Cincinnati. A two or three-year contract worth around $7 million per season could get it done. 

JC Tretter, Center

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) lines up for the snap behind center JC Tretter (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals already agreed to terms with Ted Karras to be their center, but that was before a player like Tretter was on the market. Karras could slide to left guard and clear the way for Tretter, who's been a mainstay on the Browns' offensive line. 

The 31-year-old started 80 of a possible 81 games in five seasons for Cleveland. He earned a 78.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, which was a career-high. 

Signing him to a three-year contract worth up to $30 million and completely overhauling the interior of offensive line would do wonders for Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' offense. 

Ereck Flowers, Guard

May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (79) in action during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Once upon a time Flowers was considered a bust, but he moved inside to guard and turned his career around. 

If the Bengals are looking for a left guard to compete and likely start in 2022, then Flowers could be that guy. He earned a 72.0 overall grade last season according to PFF. He'll be 28-years-old next month and should be eager to prove himself after becoming a cap casualty in Washington. 

Matt Ioannidis

Oct 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a pass away while under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (98) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Ioannidis was another cap casualty in Washington and was surprised by his release. The Bengals are hunting for more pass rushers and the 28-year-old has the potential to help in that department. 

He had 8.5 sacks for Washington in 2019, but missed most of 2020 due to injury and didn't post the same production last year. Ioannidis finished with 38 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 2021. 

Based on his age and past production, the Bengals could be interested in him, especially if he's willing to sign a short-term prove it contract in hopes of becoming a free agent again next offseason. 

Adding Ioannidis would help take the sting away from losing Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. 

For more on free agency, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

