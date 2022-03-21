La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: 'Your New Bodyguard is in Town'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed La'el Collins to a three-year contract on Sunday afternoon.
The 28-year-old joins Alex Cappa and Ted Karras as the newest members of the offensive line.
The Bengals knew they needed to upgrade the position after Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season. The new trio should help Burrow stay upright.
Collins talked with his new quarterback shortly after signing his new contract.
"Your new bodyguard is in town," Collins said. "Nobody's touching you."
The rest of the league saw what Burrow did behind a bad offensive line. Just imagine what he'll do with Collins, Karras and Cappa in front of him.
For more on the signing, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore
La'el Collins' Visit in Cincinnati Ends Without Contract
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals
Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract
Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Right Tackle La'el Collins
Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations
C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati
Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle
Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding
Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle
How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins
Read More
B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract
Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line
Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line
Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa
Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency
Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati
Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line
Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights
Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay
Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade
Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins
Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents
Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals