Two Top Free Agent Tight Ends Sign Elsewhere, Bengals' Options Continue to Drop
CINCINNATI — The Bengals tried to sign former Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin, but they were beat out by the team that took C.J. Uzomah earlier this week.
The New York Jets are signing both Uzomah and Conklin according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will have two solid pass catching options at the tight end spot.
Conklin had 61 receptions for 593 yards for Minnesota last season. He agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with New York according to Aaron Wilson. The move came just two days after they gave Uzomah a three-year, $24 million deal.
Conklin wasn't the only top option to sign elsewhere. Former first-round pick O.J. Howard signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.
Austin Hooper, Gerald Everett and Robert Tonyan are a few of the other veterans that the Bengals could target.
