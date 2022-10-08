Key Matchups: Baltimore Ravens Vs Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati is playing under the lights for a second-consecutive week. This time they're on the road for an AFC North matchup against the Ravens.

Both teams enter Sunday Night Football with an identical 2-2 record. The Bengals and Ravens sit atop the division with the Browns. Cleveland has the early season tiebreaker.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense has been clicking as the quarterback is playing at an MVP-type level. Baltimore's defense has been their downfall. They have given up two multi-score leads in their losses.

Joe Burrow was a Raven-killer last year. He should be primed for a similar performance in Week 5. Cincinnati's defense has not been talked about like it should be for their big-time stops and dominant play thus far.

Let's take a look at this week's matchups:

Matchup of the Game: Logan Wilson vs. Lamar Jackson Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports Jackson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks and players in the league. “When Lamar steps on the field it feels like he's the best athlete on the field at any position and that he can do anything physically at all positions,” defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. “I think that's what kind of separates him. He has such confidence in his ability, as he should. He can get out of trouble and still have that strong arm to get it down the field. Again, he's league MVP for a reason and it shows." It will take every player on defense to contain Jackson, but it starts with Wilson. The third-year linebacker is a budding star. He's proven that he can do it all on defense for the Bengals. The linebacker's speed gives him the ability to drop into zone coverage or cover someone. Wilson has seven-career interceptions, which is the most by any linebacker since 2020. The Ravens will show a number of looks that put Jackson in advantageous situations. It will be important for Wilson, with the help of the defensive line and other linebackers, to stick to their first step to contain Jackson both as a passer and runner. Cincinnati did well keeping Jackson in check last year when they visited Baltimore. Although the former-MVP still had 257 yards in and 88 yards on the ground, he finished 15-for-31 passing. The Bengals defense didn't allow many big plays either, which is their goal every week. They're hoping to put together a similar performance on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase vs. Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports Chase had a historic first season when he set the record for most receiving yards in a season (1,455) by a rookie. It was also the most for a Bengals wide receiver. Two of his more dominant performances came against the Ravens. He finished with 10 catches for 201 yards and one touchdown in Week 7. In Week 16 he had 10 receptions for 125 yards. This season, teams have decided to double team him. Chase started hot with 129 yards in Week 1, but has been quieted since with games of 54, 29, and 81 yards the past three outings. "It’s a compliment but it’s frustrating as hell," Chase said. "I'm not happy getting double-teamed. I want the ball." Humphrey and Peters headline Baltimore's secondary, but despite the high-file names, the Ravens pass defense has not fared well against top wide receivers. The Ravens are averaging 106.6 yards on 9.6 targets given up per game to No. 1 wide-outs. Peters tore his ACL prior to the start of last season and didn't face the Bengals in 2021. It's possible he doesn't face him Sunday night either. Peters injured his quad in practice Thursday and didn't practice Friday. He's questionable heading into Sunday night. If Peters is good to play, Chase will see action from both players. Humphrey (left) and Peters (right) primarily play on their designated side of the field. It's likely Chase will see help similar to what he has been seeing thus far, which opens opportunities for Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The two receivers have benefitted from Chase's extra attention. Higgins is averaging 15.75 yards per reception and Boyd is averaging 16.83 yards per catch. “They [Bengals] obviously have the best trio of wide receivers in the league,” Humphrey said this week. Baltimore's defense has given up a league-worst 1,261 yards through the first four games. Chase should have the chance to get things going this week, but if he receivers the same treatment he's received from opposing defenses this season, Higgins and Boyd will be threats to worry about as well. Sam Hubbard vs. Morgan Moses © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Hubbard has been consistently one of the top edge run-stoppers in the league over the past few seasons. He's currently 10th among all DE/OLBs with a 31% run stop win rate. Maxx Crosby (39%) is first. The area Hubbard has improved on this year is pass rush. He is tied with Trey Hendrickson with 17 pressures. The Bengals captain's pass rush win rate is 19.1% according to Pro Football Focus. "We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done as a pass rusher," Cris Collinsworth said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "Sam Hubbard is not quite the pass rusher that he is, but he is one of the best football players that I’ve seen on tape.” Hubbard has a quickness in everything he does with the strength and hands to bull rush opposing linemen. His high motor and football IQ give him the extra push to be the consistent successful player he has been throughout his career. Moses has been a reliable tackle in both the pass and run game over the years. However, he struggled last week in the Ravens loss to the Bills. He gave up five pressures on Jackson and missed a crucial run block that would've resulted in a J.K. Dobbins touchdown in the 4th quarter. Hubbard and Hendrickson have been verbal this week about their approach against Jackson and the Ravens offense. For Hubbard, winning the battle against Moses is the first step in containing Jackson. Evan McPherson vs. Justin Tucker Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports McPherson was awarded with his third AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Dolphins. Tucker is opposite of McPherson this week. He is one of the best kickers to ever play in the NFL and most accurate of all-time (91.2%). McPherson has posted similar numbers in his first 20 career games. They have the same amount of field goals made (37), but Tucker (88.1%) has a better percentage than McPherson (84.09%). McPherson holds the crown from 50 and beyond. He's 12-of-14 (regular season) compared to Tucker's four-of-five in 2012-13. Both are three-of-three from 50 or more this season. "When Justin came into the league, it was an anomaly for a kicker to be consistent from 50," McPherson told Bengals.com this week. "Now it's like we're expected to make every kick on our side of the field." With the talented offenses both teams have, McPherson and Tucker could hear their number called consistently. Their legs should get plenty of use from all distances throughout the night. Bengals Offensive Line vs. Calais Campbell © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK After giving up 13 sacks in Cincinnati's first two games, the offensive line has surrendered just three in the past two games. The unit's communication is coming together and they are getting healthier. La'el Collins has no injury designation prior to a game for the first time this season. Baltimore recorded three sacks in each of their wins, but just one sack in both of their losses. Campbell has one of their sacks, but it starts with the big man up front. He draws double teams, which presents opportunities for members of the front-seven to capitalize. Justin Houston has been one to benefit from Campbell's presence in the trenches. The outside linebackers leads the team with two sacks, but will be out with a groin injury. The 36-year old is big at 6-8, 307 pounds, which is why Campbell requires extra attention. He's versatile, playing at each position on the line. The Ravens know they need to get their pass rush going against the Bengals. If the offensive line can hold their pass rush, Burrow will have time to exploit their secondary.

