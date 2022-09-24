Skip to main content

Key Matchups: New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati is hoping to get on track after two-straight losses to start the season.

More questions arose after the Bengals dropped their second-consecutive game to start the season.

Frustrations have loomed as the team has underperformed to their high expectations thus far. Although the dissatisfaction is well known, Cincinnati isn't panicking just yet

"We've just gotta go out and play well this week and get a win. We can't go down 0-3," Joe Burrow said. "We're not panicking. We're focused on one week at a time, so we're gonna go out there and give it our best shot this week... We’ve just got to quit beating ourselves, start faster and then we’ll get more chances."

The Jets are riding high after coming back from being down 30-17 in the final two minutes to beat the Browns 31-30 in Week 2. They have young talent on both sides of the ball looking to make a splash and continue to push the upset when they're continually counted out.

Cincinnati is favored by 7.5-points according to SI SportsBook

Let's take a look at the matchups to watch for Sunday.

Matchup of the Game: Bengals Offensive Line vs. Jets Defensive Line

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0106

The Jets defensive line is the strength of their team, but they haven't produced like it in their first two games. The unit has a combined three sacks and nine quarterback hits.

No one should count out a group compiled of Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, and John Franklin-Myers. They can turn it on at any time.

Lawson is coming back from a torn Achilles injury suffered last season. 

New York believes he is still "warming up," which is a scary thought Bengals are all too familiar with from Lawson's time in the Queen City. Williams and Franklin-Myers were on the injury report this week, but they should be good to go for Sunday.

Cincinnati's offensive line is in the process of finding their chemistry after not playing their starters in the preseason.

They've allowed the most sacks (13) in the NFL and are second-to-last in pass-block grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Communication will be key for the line as they look to turn things around. Mental errors have kept them from reaching their expectations. If they can come together and win the battle in the trenches, it'll put the Bengals in a great position to secure their first win of the season.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins vs. Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed

Chase and Higgins are a 1-2 punch at receiver for the Bengals, but so are Gardner and Reed at cornerback for the Jets.

Gardner and Reed have been two of the best defensive backs so far this season. Through two games, Gardner has been in on 64 pass coverage snaps, allowing five catches for 41 yards. 

"An elite talent," Higgins said when asked about Gardner. "He's tall, but fast got good hips. He's long so he can play the ball well in the air. He's just one of those rare talents that you get, like I said earlier he went first round for a reason."

Reed has the second-highest coverage grade (86.3) among cornerbacks according to PFF. His father unexpectedly passed away before the Jets season opener and has dedicated his season to dad.

Outside of Gardner and Reed, the Jets pass defense has suffered. Statistically, as a whole, they are near the bottom of the league. This could open things up for Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst.

Eli Apple vs. Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

Apple will line up with various New York receivers, but he could face Wilson on the majority of snaps.

He had a solid season debut against Pittsburgh, but Noah Brown toasted the cornerback last week in Dallas. Although Jessie Bates was matched up with Brown on his touchdown catch, Brown finished with five receptions on five targets for 91 yards and one score. His accounted for five first downs; two third down conversions and one fourth down conversion.

Wilson was awarded the Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Browns. The rookie caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“He [Wilson] has that Justin Jefferson vibe, " Reed said. "Dudes don’t want to cover him man to man.”

Wilson has been a menace in man coverage. PFF tabbed him with a 86.0 grade through two weeks.

His footwork and speed is what landed Wilson as the 10th overall pick to the Jets in this past year's draft. Wilson makes quick, unexpected and smooth changes of direction while running routes. His step out of breakpoints creates even more separation.

Brown was able to create separation from Apple and his nearest defenders, which led him to have his big day. Apple needs to minimize the separation against the more talented, emerging rookie pass catcher.

Corey Davis is questionable due to a knee injury, but the veteran is expected to suit up on Sunday.

Trey Hendrickson vs. George Fant

The Bengals have two sacks in their first two games. Their pass rush is off to an underwhelming start after tallying 42 sacks a year ago.

Hendrickson has a favorable matchup this week against Fant. 

Fant played left tackle in 2021, was shifted to right tackle for 2022, but after injuries to Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown, he moved to left tackle.

Fant was superb as a pass protector last season, allowing one sack, three quarterback hits, and 18 quarterback pressures on over 594 pass-blocking snaps per Pro Football Focus.

The veteran has struggled this season. The Jets offensive line gave up 14 pressures against the Browns. Fant allowed five of those pressures, which was the most on the team. He has been dealing with a knee injury that could be slowing him down. Hendrickson's explosiveness off the edge could exploit that weakness.

Joe Burrow Versus Himself

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' offense has struggled to start the season. They haven't played with a lead, yet to score a first half touchdown, and have had to play catch up from their slow starts and self-inflicted wounds.

Burrow seems to be off from his normal self as well. The quarterback appears uncomfortable in the pocket. The offensive line has had their fair share of miscues, but Burrow hasn't looked downfield to take deep shots, checking to his shorter yardage options, which could also be due to play calling.

Some of the team's league-worst sacks have also come as a result of Burrow holding the ball too long or trying to extend the play.

This week Burrow's biggest opponent is himself. He knows it's not time to panic, but the urgency to pick up their first win is alive and well. Burrow has faced adversity various times throughout his football career. There should be little doubt that he'll play better this week. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line come up to the line of scrimmage for a snap in the first quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2173
News

Injury Roundup: La'el Collins Trending Upward, Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play Against Jets

By James Rapien
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) gains yards after the catch in front of New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and center Ted Karras (64) jog between drills during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0101
News

La'el Collins Doesn't Participate in Individual Drills, But Expected to Play Against Jets

By James Rapien
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Bengals Wear White Helmets at Friday's Practice

By James Rapien
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Not Losing Composure After 0-2 Start: 'Nobody's Pointing Fingers'

By James Rapien
Jun 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (44) runs drills during minicamp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Ted Karras, Germaine Pratt and a Preview of Sunday's Game on The OT

By James Rapien
Jun 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) runs drills during minicamp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: The Latest on La'el Collins, Germaine Pratt and Hayden Hurst

By James Rapien
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) looks on against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens Sign Veteran Pass Rusher After Workout

By James Rapien