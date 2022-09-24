Key Matchups: New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals
More questions arose after the Bengals dropped their second-consecutive game to start the season.
Frustrations have loomed as the team has underperformed to their high expectations thus far. Although the dissatisfaction is well known, Cincinnati isn't panicking just yet.
"We've just gotta go out and play well this week and get a win. We can't go down 0-3," Joe Burrow said. "We're not panicking. We're focused on one week at a time, so we're gonna go out there and give it our best shot this week... We’ve just got to quit beating ourselves, start faster and then we’ll get more chances."
The Jets are riding high after coming back from being down 30-17 in the final two minutes to beat the Browns 31-30 in Week 2. They have young talent on both sides of the ball looking to make a splash and continue to push the upset when they're continually counted out.
Cincinnati is favored by 7.5-points according to SI SportsBook.
Let's take a look at the matchups to watch for Sunday.
Matchup of the Game: Bengals Offensive Line vs. Jets Defensive Line
The Jets defensive line is the strength of their team, but they haven't produced like it in their first two games. The unit has a combined three sacks and nine quarterback hits.
No one should count out a group compiled of Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, and John Franklin-Myers. They can turn it on at any time.
Lawson is coming back from a torn Achilles injury suffered last season.
New York believes he is still "warming up," which is a scary thought Bengals are all too familiar with from Lawson's time in the Queen City. Williams and Franklin-Myers were on the injury report this week, but they should be good to go for Sunday.
Cincinnati's offensive line is in the process of finding their chemistry after not playing their starters in the preseason.
They've allowed the most sacks (13) in the NFL and are second-to-last in pass-block grade according to Pro Football Focus.
Communication will be key for the line as they look to turn things around. Mental errors have kept them from reaching their expectations. If they can come together and win the battle in the trenches, it'll put the Bengals in a great position to secure their first win of the season.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins vs. Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed
Chase and Higgins are a 1-2 punch at receiver for the Bengals, but so are Gardner and Reed at cornerback for the Jets.
Gardner and Reed have been two of the best defensive backs so far this season. Through two games, Gardner has been in on 64 pass coverage snaps, allowing five catches for 41 yards.
"An elite talent," Higgins said when asked about Gardner. "He's tall, but fast got good hips. He's long so he can play the ball well in the air. He's just one of those rare talents that you get, like I said earlier he went first round for a reason."
Reed has the second-highest coverage grade (86.3) among cornerbacks according to PFF. His father unexpectedly passed away before the Jets season opener and has dedicated his season to dad.
Outside of Gardner and Reed, the Jets pass defense has suffered. Statistically, as a whole, they are near the bottom of the league. This could open things up for Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst.
Eli Apple vs. Garrett Wilson
Apple will line up with various New York receivers, but he could face Wilson on the majority of snaps.
He had a solid season debut against Pittsburgh, but Noah Brown toasted the cornerback last week in Dallas. Although Jessie Bates was matched up with Brown on his touchdown catch, Brown finished with five receptions on five targets for 91 yards and one score. His accounted for five first downs; two third down conversions and one fourth down conversion.
Wilson was awarded the Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Browns. The rookie caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
“He [Wilson] has that Justin Jefferson vibe, " Reed said. "Dudes don’t want to cover him man to man.”
Wilson has been a menace in man coverage. PFF tabbed him with a 86.0 grade through two weeks.
His footwork and speed is what landed Wilson as the 10th overall pick to the Jets in this past year's draft. Wilson makes quick, unexpected and smooth changes of direction while running routes. His step out of breakpoints creates even more separation.
Brown was able to create separation from Apple and his nearest defenders, which led him to have his big day. Apple needs to minimize the separation against the more talented, emerging rookie pass catcher.
Corey Davis is questionable due to a knee injury, but the veteran is expected to suit up on Sunday.
Trey Hendrickson vs. George Fant
The Bengals have two sacks in their first two games. Their pass rush is off to an underwhelming start after tallying 42 sacks a year ago.
Hendrickson has a favorable matchup this week against Fant.
Fant played left tackle in 2021, was shifted to right tackle for 2022, but after injuries to Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown, he moved to left tackle.
Fant was superb as a pass protector last season, allowing one sack, three quarterback hits, and 18 quarterback pressures on over 594 pass-blocking snaps per Pro Football Focus.
The veteran has struggled this season. The Jets offensive line gave up 14 pressures against the Browns. Fant allowed five of those pressures, which was the most on the team. He has been dealing with a knee injury that could be slowing him down. Hendrickson's explosiveness off the edge could exploit that weakness.
Joe Burrow Versus Himself
The Bengals' offense has struggled to start the season. They haven't played with a lead, yet to score a first half touchdown, and have had to play catch up from their slow starts and self-inflicted wounds.
Burrow seems to be off from his normal self as well. The quarterback appears uncomfortable in the pocket. The offensive line has had their fair share of miscues, but Burrow hasn't looked downfield to take deep shots, checking to his shorter yardage options, which could also be due to play calling.
Some of the team's league-worst sacks have also come as a result of Burrow holding the ball too long or trying to extend the play.
This week Burrow's biggest opponent is himself. He knows it's not time to panic, but the urgency to pick up their first win is alive and well. Burrow has faced adversity various times throughout his football career. There should be little doubt that he'll play better this week.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start
Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense
Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys
Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable
Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?
Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys
Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
Read More
Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys
Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick
Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers
Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers
Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch
Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss
Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others
Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers
Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers
Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast