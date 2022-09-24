Key Matchups: New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Jets defensive line is the strength of their team, but they haven't produced like it in their first two games. The unit has a combined three sacks and nine quarterback hits.

No one should count out a group compiled of Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, and John Franklin-Myers. They can turn it on at any time.



Lawson is coming back from a torn Achilles injury suffered last season.

New York believes he is still "warming up," which is a scary thought Bengals are all too familiar with from Lawson's time in the Queen City. Williams and Franklin-Myers were on the injury report this week, but they should be good to go for Sunday.

Cincinnati's offensive line is in the process of finding their chemistry after not playing their starters in the preseason.

They've allowed the most sacks (13) in the NFL and are second-to-last in pass-block grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Communication will be key for the line as they look to turn things around. Mental errors have kept them from reaching their expectations. If they can come together and win the battle in the trenches, it'll put the Bengals in a great position to secure their first win of the season.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins vs. Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed

Chase and Higgins are a 1-2 punch at receiver for the Bengals, but so are Gardner and Reed at cornerback for the Jets.

Gardner and Reed have been two of the best defensive backs so far this season. Through two games, Gardner has been in on 64 pass coverage snaps, allowing five catches for 41 yards.

"An elite talent," Higgins said when asked about Gardner. "He's tall, but fast got good hips. He's long so he can play the ball well in the air. He's just one of those rare talents that you get, like I said earlier he went first round for a reason."

Reed has the second-highest coverage grade (86.3) among cornerbacks according to PFF. His father unexpectedly passed away before the Jets season opener and has dedicated his season to dad.

Outside of Gardner and Reed, the Jets pass defense has suffered. Statistically, as a whole, they are near the bottom of the league. This could open things up for Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst.