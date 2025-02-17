Look: Questionable Tee Higgins Trade Idea Surfaces as Bengals' Decision on His Future Looms
CINCINNATI — The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher came up with a trade idea for Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins if Cincinnati doesn't retain him on a long-term contract.
He thinks they could trade him to Washington for the 61st pick in this year's draft.
"Washington has the third-most effective cap space in the league and needs a No. 2 receiver," Mosher wrote. "Paying Higgins top-of-the-market money wouldn’t be an issue for the Commanders. But what would they need to give up to get him? How about pick No. 61, which is at the bottom of Round 2. Giving up assets to pay a player right away usually isn’tgood business, but the Commanders can’t afford to wait. Their Super Bowl window is right now with Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract.
"This isn’t an ideal situation for the Bengals, but at least it gives them another pick inside the top 64 that they could use to rebuild the offensive line or the defense. It would also free up some cap space so they can afford to keep players like Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton on defense. This should be the worst-case scenario for the Bengals if they aren’t able toagree to a long-term deal with Higgins."
This deal makes no sense at all and is far too little compensation for one of the 20 best wide receivers in the NFL. It marks another national voice that seemingly doesn't understand Cincinnati's cap situation. The Bengals can easily afford Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson on new deals, especially with the looming salary cap cuts coming to the rest of the roster.
Making a trade like this would be one of the worst ways to wrap up the Higgins situation in Cincinnati, especially with it being one pick outside the top-60 selections. Check out the rest of his logic here, starting with the idea that Cincinnati should just keep Higgins for the long term.
