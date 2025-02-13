Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow made his feelings perfectly clear when asked about the futures of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson and Mike Gesicki last week at radio row.
Burrow wants the Bengals to spend to not only keep their top players—but to put a championship team around him.
It's safe to say NFL executives are skeptical that the Bengals will pay their stars.
“Burrow is going to be pissed,” one general manager told Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post. “No way they are keeping more than two of those four.”
If the Bengals sign Chase, which feels like a matter of "when" not "if" and only keep one of Higgins, Hendrickson and Gesicki long-term, it's safe to assume that Burrow will be "pissed."
There's really no reason why that should be the case. They have nearly $50 million in cap space and that number will go up when they move on from veterans like Sheldon Rankins and Germaine Pratt. They'll also create more cap space when they sign Chase to a long-term extension.
It would be one thing to not sign Gesicki. Burrow has mentioned him a few times in interviews, but he isn't in the same tier as Higgins, Hendrickson and Chase.
The Bengals should use the franchise tag on Higgins next week to keep him from hitting free agency. If they do that, it will give them more time to work on a long-term deal without having to worry about other teams pushing to sign him.
Keeping the "big three" has to be a priority for the Bengals. If they don't sign those guys to long-term deals, then Burrow has every right to be "pissed."
