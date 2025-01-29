'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway chatted with Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin this week about a few topics, most notably contract extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson.
Chase's extension is a "priority" for the Bengals.
“It's a priority for us,” Tobin said to Conway. “It's something we feel like there's a framework to work off of. Should be a pretty easy framework to work off of. Guys in his position have recently re-done contracts. We believe in Ja’Marr, he'svery important to us. The other guys that have done contracts are very important to their teams. So, we believe there's a real framework to work off of. I would expect that we could come together on something that makes sense for both sides.”
Chase performed better in 2024 than both star receivers who got extensions last offseason. CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson inked new deals, with Lamb's worth $136 million over four years ($100 million guaranteed) and Jefferson's worth $140 million ($110 million guaranteed).
He's earned a market-setting contract one year after Cincinnati couldn't get a deal done. Chase posting this century's third Triple Crown receiving mark didn't help the Bengals in this next round of negotiations.
Chase is a pillar on the team, and dragging out his contract discussion has already caused a distraction for Cincinnati to start last season. Check out Conway's full article here.
