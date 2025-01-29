What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Erick All is going to miss the entire 2025 season.
All was a standout rookie, but is dealing with complications after tearing his ACL in November.
What does it mean?
It means tight end is a major need for the Bengals.
Mike Gesicki is set to become a free agent in March. Drew Sample, Cam Grandy and Tanner McLachlan are under contract.
We have no reason to believe McLachlan is ready to contribute. Guys like Sample and Grandy are valuable, but both guys are essentially blocking specialists.
All helped unlock part of the Bengals offense that we hadn't seen during the Joe Burrow era.
A tight end that can block, run reliable routes and make plays in the passing game is the complete package. All could do it all—pun intended—and his versatility made the Bengals' offense better.
His injury doesn't mean they'll take a tight end with the No. 17 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It doesn't mean that they'll throw extra money at Gesicki in free agency to retain him.
But it does make tight end a major need. Don't be surprised if the Bengals take a tight end with their first, second or third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are some talented players in this year's class.
They've also liked guys like Brock Bowers, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft in the past.
They passed on LaPorta and Kraft in the draft. They never had a shot at Bowers or Kincaid.
Don't be shocked if they take a tight end on the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft—even if they re-sign Gesicki or add a veteran tight end in free agency.
