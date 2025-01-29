Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has 57 sacks in four seasons with Cincinnati, including back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons.
He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024. Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He'll make $16 million in total cash in 2025.
Bengals Director of Personnel Duke Tobin knows what Hendrickson means to the defense. He also knows that Hendrickson has earned a raise.
Tobin discussed Hendrickson's contract situation with Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
“Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension … he has,” Tobin told Duke Tobin. “We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined.”
That doesn't mean the Bengals plan on making Hendrickson the highest-paid defensive end in the NFL. They'll likely sign Ja'Marr Chase to a contract extension this offseason. Tee Higgins is set to become a free agent.
Hendrickson is under contract for 2025, but signing him to a long-term deal makes sense for both sides. Will they find common ground and come to an agreement?
“We can't have guys at the top of the payroll in every position, right?” Tobin said. "We'll do what we can. We'll do what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed. It's not giving anybody an extension. It's agreeing with somebody on an extension.”
