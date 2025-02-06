Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
CINCINNATI – James Daniels is one of the most experienced guards entering free agency this offseason, but the Ohio native won’t turn 28 until after the season begins.
A second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2018, Daniels has appeared in 90 games with 86 starts, but his 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers was cut short by an Achilles tear in Week 4.
It’s an injury with a long and difficult recovery, especially for larger players on the offensive line.
But Minnesota Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill, who also went in the second round in the same 2018 draft as Daniels, is one recent success story, tearing his Achilles in Week 17, 2022, and returning to start 14 games in 2023.
The difference is that O’Neill was under contract and working closely with the Minnesota medica staff and not needing to draw interest and pass physicals from teams unfamiliar with him, which will be the case with Daniels.
Because of that uncertainty, Daniels could be a low risk financially when it comes to signing with his next team, perhaps the Cincinnati Bengals.
In Daniels’ last full season in 2023, PFF ranked him as the 29th best guard. In 2022, he was 21st. And in 2021 with the Bears, Daniels ranked 15th.
His knowledge of the AFC North Division after three season in Pittsburgh coupled with his solid and steady play should make Daniels an option for the Bengals as they look to upgrade the interior of their offensive line.
Pro Football Focus ranks Daniels as the No. 28 free agent this offseason and the fifth best guard option behind Trey Smith (No. 2 overall), Will Fries (24), Teven Jenkins (25) and Kevin Zeitler (27).
Previous Guard Profiles
Daniels signed a three-year, $26.5 million contract with Pittsburgh in 2022.
That annual $8.8 million salary should come down this offseason based on Daniels age and injury recovery.
Spotrac projects his market value to be a two-year, $15.5 million deal, which would be in line with what the Bengals tried to do in 2022 with the additions of Ted Karras and Alex Cappa, the latter of whom is expected to be cut this offseason for a cap savings of $8 million – essentially a one-for-one swap for Daniels.
If teams are wary of Daniels’ recovery, he could be more in line to sign a one-year prove it deal.
Either way, he could be an option to pair with another free agent guard and a draft pick to help bolster the interior.
And with Karras heading into the final year of his contract, it’s worth noting that Daniels has experience playing center, both with the Bears and in college at Iowa.
