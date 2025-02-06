Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is set to become a free agent next month. Will he re-sign with the Bengals or end up elsewhere?
NFL insider James Palmer shared the latest on Higgins' future and what he's hearing ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
“Right now the buzz is there’s a greater chance of him returning to Cincinnati than going elsewhere, that really is the talk here in New Orleans,” Palmer said on Bleacher Report's NFL Insider Notebook. “That there’s a greater chance of him coming back to Cincinnati than him hitting the open market.”
Higgins had 73 receptions for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024.
Joe Burrow has made one thing clear to the Bengals front office: re-sign Higgins, Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase.
“You know Joe Burrow is pushing his weight around and I think Joe Burrow really wants to see what type of weight he has,” Palmer said. “He’s one of the quarterbacks in this league, and it doesn’t happen with all of them, to where the decision makers meet with him. It’s not like he makes any calls for the organization, but he is one of the quarterbacks in this league that the decision makers meet with him and ask for his input. So there is a buzz here that he’s returning.”
Higgins is considered the top free agent in this year's class of players. He switched agents in December, which could aid the Bengals' quest to keep him and Chase long-term.
