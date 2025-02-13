Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt officially asked for a trade on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old is entering the final season of a three-year, $20.25 million contract. Pratt had a career-high 143 tackles in 2024. He's set to make $5.6 million this season and has a $7.9 million cap hit.
What could the Bengals get for Pratt in a trade?
Well, not much.
The writing was on the wall with Pratt, much like it was with Joe Mixon last season. The Bengals were going to release Mixon, before ultimately trading him to the Texans. Don't be shocked if Pratt's request yields similar results.
The Bengals may get a late day three draft pick in return for the veteran, but he isn't going to bring back a major return.
Pratt has had an up-and-down tenure with the Bengals and things have headed in the wrong direction over the past few seasons.
The Bengals may get a sixth or a seventh round pick for Pratt. If they can shed his $5.6 million salary, create more cap room and gain an asset, it would be a major win for the franchise.
Ian Rapoport believes there will be teams interested in Pratt's services.
"The Bengals will have a market should they decide to trade him in order to free up more cash to continue re-signing their offensive weapons," Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday.
Maybe Lou Anarumo and the Colts make a run at Pratt. Indianapolis would certainly be the favorite to sign the veteran if the Bengals did release him.
Ultimately, the Bengals and Pratt are going to part ways. Will a team be willing to give up a late round pick?
Could Cincinnati get creative and use Pratt to move up in the fifth or sixth round?
Anything is possible.
Pratt is hoping to avoid getting released so he can keep his 2025 salary and possibly get an extension with his new team. Meanwhile, the Bengals would love to get an asset and open up $5.6 million in cap space in the process.
Bengals fans shouldn't expect a major return for Pratt, but there's a chance Cincinnati is able to trade him for a pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would be a win for everyone involved.
